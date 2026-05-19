The Power Infrastructure Market for Data Centers Worldwide, 2026-2030 - Enhancing Hyperscale & Colocation Reliability is Driving Strong Demand

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Infrastructure for Data Centers: Global Markets" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report delves into the global power infrastructure for data centers market, providing valuable insights segmented by power infrastructure component, data center type, and end-use. It delivers an extensive analysis for global revenue as of the base year 2024, along with projections for the forecast period from 2025 to 2030. By focusing on emerging trends, prevailing challenges, and the competitive landscape, the report sheds light on the market share held by leading companies. It also presents detailed company profiles enriched with financial data, product portfolios, and recent industry developments.

Data center power infrastructure encompasses an array of electrical systems and digital controls that ensure reliable power intake, generation, backup, conditioning, distribution, and monitoring. These systems are essential for maintaining high availability and operational resilience within data center facilities, from grid interface to rack-level delivery. The report captures both capital equipment and embedded power software and control systems employed across hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, and managed data centers globally.

This study evaluates power infrastructure components, data center types, and end-use applications, setting the base year as 2024 with further estimates and forecasts up to 2030. Market values are assessed in USD millions, with growth rates derived from anticipated industry capacity expansions, feedback from industry leaders, revenue from major corporations, and upcoming regulatory advancements. Critical data from prominent data center associations-such as the AFCOM Association and the Asia-Pacific Data Centre Association-enhance the accuracy of market dynamic projections and size estimations.

The report includes:

An overview and analysis of the global market for data center power infrastructure.

Interpretation of global market trends, incorporating historical revenue data (2024), estimates for 2025, and CAGR projections through 2030.

Current market size estimations and revenue forecasts, alongside a corresponding market share analysis by component, data center type, end-user industry, and region.

Key facts about market dynamics, technological innovations, regulations, economic variables, and future prospects.

Insights from Porter's Five Forces model and global supply chain analyses.

A review of patents, focusing on key granted and published patents aligning with this sector.

An exploration of sustainability trends and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) developments, highlighting consumer attitudes and risk ratings.

Industry structure analysis, comprising company market shares, product mapping, strategic initiatives, M&A activity, and venture funding outlooks.

Comprehensive company profiles of leading industry players. ABB Caterpillar Cummins Inc. Delta Electronics Inc. Eaton Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Legrand Schneider Electric Siemens Vertiv Group Corp.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 134 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $28.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $47.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u9hnvl

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