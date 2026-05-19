XRP Ledger Real Estate Marketplace SurgeXRP Launches $SGP Token Presale and Announces XRPL DEX Listing Plans





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgeXRP , a tokenized real estate marketplace built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), today announced the launch of its $SGP token presale and confirmed plans to list the token on XRPL-native decentralized exchanges following the completion of the presale period.

The company said the presale will run for 60 days, with 100,000,000 SGP tokens — representing 50% of the total token supply — being made available to participants.

SurgeXRP is developing a platform focused on tokenized rental real estate assets on the XRP Ledger. The marketplace is designed to allow users to purchase fractional ownership interests in rental properties, with rental income intended to be distributed in RLUSD, Ripple’s USD-pegged stablecoin.

According to the company, each property listed on the platform will be structured through a dedicated DAO LLC intended to provide token holders with legal co-ownership exposure to underlying real estate assets.

“The launch of the $SGP presale marks the next phase of development for the SurgeXRP platform as we continue building infrastructure for tokenized real estate on XRPL,” said Artem, Media Contact for SurgeXRP.

SurgeXRP stated that the $SGP token is intended to support platform functions including governance participation, staking, property onboarding, and transaction fee discounts. The token has a fixed supply of 200,000,000 SGP, with no additional minting planned.

The company also announced plans for $SGP to become available on XRPL-native decentralized exchanges including Magnetic DEX and XPMarket after the presale concludes, subject to applicable platform requirements and timelines.

SurgeXRP said the platform roadmap includes features such as fractional ownership of rental properties, on-chain transaction visibility through XRPL, governance mechanisms for token holders, and real estate-backed lending functionality.

The presale is currently open to eligible participants through the company’s official website.

For more information, visit the websites below:

Website: SurgeXRP

Whitepaper: SurgeXRP Whitepaper

Telegram: SurgeXRP Telegram

X: SurgeXRP on X

Media Contact

Artem

Email: support@surgexrp.com

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