Autoimmune Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Benchmark Report 2026: Direct Access to 1,000+ Real-world Partnerships Across 30+ Diseases - How Deals are Structured, Valued, Negotiated

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autoimmune Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Autoimmune Collaboration and Licensing Deals

This report gives you direct access to 1,000+ real-world autoimmune partnerships, so you can see exactly how deals are structured, valued, and negotiated across the market.



Autoimmune is one of the most competitive and fragmented partnering markets in biopharma - spanning 30+ diseases, multiple modalities, and highly variable deal structures. If you're entering a deal without clear benchmarks, you're operating at a disadvantage.



Know what a "market deal" actually looks like



Without real comparables, it's easy to overpay, undersell, or misjudge partner expectations.



With this report, you can:

Anchor your deal with real precedent

Understand what companies are actually agreeing to - not just what's announced

Benchmark financial terms with confidence

Compare upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across autoimmune deals

Understand variability across indications and stages

See how deals differ between RA, IBD, dermatology, and beyond

Pressure-test your assumptions before negotiations

Validate your structure against real transactions

Go beyond headline numbers - see how deals are really done

Most sources stop at deal value. That's not enough.



This report gives you access to actual contract documents, so you can see:

What rights are granted (and retained)

How development and commercialization responsibilities are split

How payments are triggered in practice

Where risk, control, and flexibility sit in the agreement

Because in autoimmune dealmaking, the structure matters as much as the price.

Built for teams actively doing autoimmune deals

Whether you're licensing assets, partnering programs, or evaluating opportunities, this report helps you:

Move faster with instant access to relevant comparables

De-risk decisions using real deal evidence

Strengthen your negotiation position

Support internal strategy with credible market data

What you get

1,000+ autoimmune collaboration and licensing deals

Coverage across 30+ autoimmune diseases

Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties

Fully searchable deal directory (by company, therapy, technology)

Direct access to SEC-filed contract documents

500+ pages of structured deal analysis

The bottom line

Autoimmune dealmaking is complex - but your decision-making doesn't have to be.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in autoimmune dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Autoimmune deals over the years

2.3. Autoimmune deals by deal type

2.4. Autoimmune deals by industry sector

2.5. Autoimmune deals by stage of development

2.6. Autoimmune deals by technology type

Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for autoimmune deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for autoimmune deals

3.3. Autoimmune deal headline values

3.4. Autoimmune deal upfront payments

3.5. Autoimmune deal milestone payments

3.6. Autoimmune deal royalty rates

Chapter 4 - Leading autoimmune dealmakers and deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in autoimmune dealmaking

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in autoimmune

4.4. Top autoimmune deals by value

Chapter 5 - Autoimmune deal contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Autoimmune partnering deals where contract document available

Chapter 6 - Autoimmune dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by autoimmune therapeutic target

Deal Directory

Deal Directory - Autoimmune deals by company A-Z

Deal Directory - Autoimmune deals by technology type

Deal type definitions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/davubx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.