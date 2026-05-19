Leisure Travel Market Dynamics Report 2026-2035: Expansion of Digital Platforms & Mobile Apps, Popularity Eco-Tourism, Cross-Border Travel, Rise of Solo Travel & Customized Travel Packages

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leisure Travel Market by Traveler Type; Sales Channel; Region) - Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast for 2026-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The leisure travel market is on a strong growth path, with its value estimated at USD 5.50 trillion in 2025 and projected to rise to USD 9.57 trillion by 2035.

This expansion, corresponding to a CAGR of 5.70% from 2026 to 2035, reflects the evolving nature of travel demand and the growing role of leisure experiences in consumer spending priorities. The sector is benefiting from a broader global shift in which travel is increasingly viewed not merely as recreation, but as a source of enrichment, personal fulfillment, and wellness.



A key force behind this growth is the rising demand for experiential travel. Travelers today are placing greater value on immersive and distinctive journeys that offer cultural depth, adventure, and authentic local engagement. Alongside this trend, wellness-oriented travel is becoming more important, with consumers increasingly seeking leisure experiences centered on spa retreats, mindfulness, nature, and broader physical and emotional restoration. These shifts are reshaping leisure travel demand and encouraging more specialized and experience-led offerings across the industry.



Noteworthy Market Developments



The leisure travel market is shaped by major global companies such as Booking Holdings, Expedia Group, Airbnb, and Trip.com Group, all of which hold significant influence over how travelers search, compare, book, and experience leisure journeys. These companies have built extensive digital ecosystems that address a wide range of travel needs, from accommodation and transportation to curated local experiences. Their broad reach and service integration place them at the center of the evolving travel landscape.



To strengthen their positions, these companies are increasingly relying on mergers, partnerships, and technology-led differentiation. Strategic collaborations and acquisitions help them broaden service portfolios, increase geographic reach, and access new customer segments. At the same time, AI-driven personalization is becoming a central competitive tool, enabling travel platforms to tailor suggestions and booking pathways based on individual preferences, behavior, and intent. This trend is reinforcing the move toward more customized and digitally intelligent travel experiences.



Core Growth Drivers



One of the most important drivers of the leisure travel market is the global shift in consumer values toward experiences over possessions. Modern consumers increasingly prioritize memorable and meaningful experiences, with leisure travel serving as a major outlet for cultural exploration, adventure, relaxation, and personal growth. This behavioral change is expanding travel demand across age groups and income segments, especially as people seek deeper value from discretionary spending.



This shift is also supporting demand for more diverse and specialized travel formats. Travelers are no longer satisfied with passive sightseeing alone; instead, they are seeking curated itineraries and experience-rich activities that create stronger emotional and personal connections with destinations. This evolution in travel motivation continues to act as a powerful structural growth driver across the global leisure travel market.



Emerging Opportunity Trends



The integration of artificial intelligence, big data, and hyper-personalization represents a major emerging opportunity within the leisure travel market. By early 2026, conversational AI is expected to have transformed how travelers interact with booking platforms, replacing traditional keyword-based searches for approximately 25% of complex booking queries. This change is making travel planning more intuitive by allowing users to search and interact in a more natural, dialogue-based way.



This technological shift is improving both user experience and booking efficiency. AI-powered systems can interpret traveler intent more accurately, surface more relevant recommendations, and create booking flows that better match individual needs and preferences. As travel providers continue using data and machine intelligence to refine personalization, the market is likely to benefit from higher engagement, stronger conversion, and more differentiated consumer experiences.



Barriers to Optimization



A major challenge affecting the leisure travel market is the shortage of skilled professionals, particularly at the middle and upper management levels. These roles are critical for overseeing operations, implementing strategic change, adopting new technologies, and maintaining service quality in a highly competitive and fast-evolving industry. A lack of capable management talent can therefore slow innovation and reduce organizational agility.



This challenge becomes even more significant as the market becomes more digital, global, and experience-driven. Companies increasingly need management teams that can handle cross-functional complexity, customer personalization, and operational transformation at scale. The shortage of experienced leadership talent therefore remains a meaningful barrier to full market optimization.



Detailed Market Segmentation



Based on traveler type, the Group segment commands the largest share of the global leisure travel market. Group travel remains highly attractive because it combines social engagement with financial advantages such as shared costs and group discounts. It also provides a sense of security, convenience, and coordination, especially for travelers visiting unfamiliar destinations or managing more complex itineraries. These practical and experiential benefits continue to sustain the dominance of group travel across multiple demographics.



In terms of sales channel, Online Channels are expected to dominate the market, accounting for 78.8% of total market volume. This leadership reflects a clear shift in consumer booking behavior, as travelers increasingly favor digital platforms for their convenience, speed, and transparency. Online booking enables users to compare prices, evaluate options, and complete transactions easily from home or on mobile devices, making it the preferred method for a large share of leisure travelers globally.

Geographical Breakdown



Asia-Pacific holds a dominant position in the global leisure travel market and is also expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. This strong outlook is being driven by rising awareness of leisure travel, increasing interest in wellness-oriented experiences, and active government efforts to promote tourism across the region. These factors are helping Asia-Pacific strengthen both its current market size and its future growth trajectory.



Countries such as China, India, Thailand, and Malaysia play a central role in this regional leadership. These markets offer a wide mix of cultural heritage, natural attractions, recreational experiences, and modern travel amenities, making them highly appealing to both domestic and international travelers. The combination of rich tourism assets and growing consumer interest continues to reinforce Asia-Pacific's leading role in the global leisure travel market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 156 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.5 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $9.57 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



Global Leisure Travel Market Overview

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Travel Service Providers (Airlines, Railways, Cruises)

Accommodation Providers (Hotels, Resorts, Homestays)

Travel Agencies & Tour Operators

Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) & Booking Platforms

Transportation & Mobility Providers (Car Rentals, Local Transport)

Travel Experience Providers (Adventure, Cultural, Theme Parks)

End Users

Industry Outlook

Rising Disposable Income & Middle-Class Expansion

Increasing Preference for Experiential Travel

Growth in International Tourism & Cross-Border Travel

Government Initiatives to Promote Tourism

Expansion of Digital Booking Platforms & Mobile Apps

Growing Popularity of Sustainable & Eco-Tourism

Rise of Solo Travel & Customized Travel Packages

Increasing Investment in Tourism Infrastructure

PESTLE Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Dynamics and Trends

Leading Market Participants

Absolute Travel

American Express Travel

Backroads

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

Classic Journeys

Cox & Kings Ltd.

Expedia Group

G Adventures

Inspiring Travel Company

Journeys Within Tour

JTB Americas Group

Priceline Group

TCS World Travel

Travel Leaders Group

Other Prominent Players

Segment Breakdown

Traveler Type

Solo

Group

Sales Channel

Conventional Channels

Online Channels

Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East

Africa

South America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vuu1rs

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