Avance Clinical to Showcase Oncology Leadership at ASCO Annual Meeting 2026

WAKE FOREST, N.C., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avance Clinical, a specialist global Contract Research Organization (CRO) focused on accelerating clinical development for biotechnology companies, will attend the ASCO Annual Meeting 2026, held 29 May – 2 June 2026 in Chicago, Illinois, exhibiting at Booth #37153.

As a CRO with dedicated Oncology capabilities and deep early-phase expertise, Avance Clinical will engage with biotech sponsors to discuss strategies for delivering efficient, high-quality oncology trials spanning first-in-human through to later-phase proof of concept global programs.

Avance Clinical’s integrated oncology capability is delivered through its Oncology Center of Excellence, which brings together scientific, medical, regulatory, and operational leadership to support sponsors confidently across the full early development journey and beyond.

A key differentiator for Avance Clinical is the ability to launch early-phase oncology studies in Australia, where favourable regulatory pathways, rapid start-up timelines, and access to high-quality clinical data provide a strong foundation for global development. Attendees are encouraged to speak with Gabriel Kremmidiotis, Chief Scientific Officer, about initiating oncology programs in Australia and leveraging the Australian Advantage, which provides up to 43.5% Australian Government tax rebate to accelerate early clinical development.

George Peoples, MD, FACS, Executive Medical Director, Oncology provides therapeutic area leadership within the Oncology Center of Excellence at Avance Clinical. Dr Peoples works closely with sponsors to advise on indication-specific considerations, protocol design strategy, and early development decision-making across complex oncology programs.

“Early-phase oncology development requires thoughtful strategy alongside disciplined execution,” said Dr Peoples. “Our role is to help sponsors address critical development and design questions early, enabling efficient progression and the generation of meaningful clinical data.”

Regulatory strategy across the entire oncology development lifecycle is led by Dalal Murgai, Global Head of Regulatory Affairs at Avance Clinical. With more than 20 years of experience guiding global regulatory programs, Dalal provides end-to-end regulatory support - from early scientific advice and first-in-human planning through to late-phase development and global submissions. Sponsors are encouraged to speak with Dalal about building aligned, region-appropriate regulatory strategies that support seamless progression as oncology programs expand internationally.

With more than 260 oncology trials conducted, Avance Clinical brings significant operational depth across a broad range of tumour types, including haematological malignancies, solid tumours, and rare oncology indications.

Avance Clinical’s ClinicReady and GlobalReady delivery model enables biotech companies to initiate early-phase oncology studies efficiently in Australia and Asia, leveraging streamlined regulatory pathways and established site networks, before seamlessly expanding into the United States and other global regions as programs mature. This approach supports faster study start-up, high-quality data generation, and global read-out readiness for pivotal decision-making.

At ASCO 2026, attendees will have the opportunity to meet Gabriel, George and Dalal as well as other senior members of Avance Clinical’s for in-depth discussions on trial feasibility, region-by-region development strategies, and approaches to accelerating timelines while maintaining rigorous scientific and operational standards.

To schedule a meeting with the Avance Clinical team at ASCO 2026, visit Booth #37153 or book a meeting with our specialist team via the website.

About Avance Clinical

Avance Clinical is the largest premium full-service Australian headquartered CRO delivering high-quality clinical trials in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, United Kingdom and Europe for biotechs. With more than 30 years of experience and expertise across 250+ indications, Avance Clinical supports programs from pre-clinical consulting to later-phase trials, backed by deep regulatory, clinical, and operational capability. The company has received multiple Frost & Sullivan CRO Market Leadership and Customer Value Leadership awards, and in 2026 was awarded the Global Company of the Year Recognition for Excellence in Biotech CRO Leadership.

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