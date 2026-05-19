The Hidden Patent That Could Force a Multibillion-Dollar Acquisition, Revealed by Former Hedge Fund Manager

Baltimore, MD, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James Altucher believes one small company may quietly own a technology the biggest names in the world will eventually have to fight over.

In a new free presentation , the tech expert walks through the story behind the U.S. Patent No. 9,973,266 and why he thinks it could become one of the most valuable pieces of intellectual property in the satellite internet race.

The Missing Piece in Satellite Internet

Altucher says most people assume satellite internet is already fully built out. It isn’t.

Right now, customers need a physical dish or terminal to connect. That works for homes and businesses, but it doesn’t replace the phone in your pocket. The real breakthrough, Altucher explains in the presentation , is direct-to-device technology, where satellites beam internet straight to ordinary smartphones with no extra hardware.

As Altucher explains: “Elon has bet the entire future of his company on direct-to-device connections, even going so far as to say it’s ‘a major game-changer’ that will be essential going forward.”

He goes on to explain that this small tech play owns Patent No. 9,973,266… they’re the only company in the world that can use this technology.

Why This Patent Could Trigger a Major Acquisition

According to Altucher, Patent No. 9,973,266 covers technology that allows satellites to act like cell towers in space. The company that owns it is small compared to the giants currently building satellite networks. That mismatch is what makes the situation so unusual.

The presentation lays out two paths the larger players are likely to face: spend years trying to build the same technology themselves, or simply acquire the company that already owns it.

As Altucher predicts in the presentation: “I expect Elon has no choice but to buy this company out for tens of billions of dollars, in order to integrate its patented direct-to-device technology.”

Why Altucher Says the Timing Is Important

Altucher believes the broader satellite internet race is moving faster than most people realize. Billions of dollars are pouring into expanding global coverage, and competition is heating up.

That’s why he released the presentation now, before the wider market has fully focused on the small company holding the patent.

As Altucher puts it: “It’s all due to my ability to spot massive investment megatrends early, long before anyone else.”

About the Presentation

James Altucher’s presentation is now available online for free. To view the presentation click here .

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher is a veteran venture capitalist and angel investor who has spent more than four decades identifying emerging technology trends before they reach the mainstream. He previously helped found the $200 million venture firm 212 Ventures and the hedge fund Formula Capital. His research is followed by more than 150,000 readers through Altucher's Investment Network, published by Paradigm Press, an independent financial research firm. The publisher maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews from readers who follow its research and commentary.