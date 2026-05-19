Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast Report 2026-2035: Therapeutic Landscape is Anchored by Two Key Products - Esbriet (Pirfenidone), and Ofev

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market by Therapy; Region - Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast for 2026-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2025, the market is expected to reach approximately US$ 2.97 billion, and by 2035 it is projected to more than double to US$ 6.73 billion.

The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) market is poised for significant growth over the next decade, reflecting rising demand for effective treatment options and continued progress in medical innovation.This strong expansion corresponds to a CAGR of 9.4% from 2026 to 2035 and highlights the increasing urgency surrounding the management of fibrotic lung diseases.



The market remains dominated by antifibrotic therapies, with Pirfenidone and Nintedanib serving as the cornerstone treatments used to slow disease progression. These therapies have demonstrated meaningful clinical value by reducing decline in lung function and improving patient management outcomes.

At the same time, the IPF market is moving beyond reliance on current standards of care, with growing research attention directed toward targeted and novel therapies that aim to address the disease more precisely and potentially improve therapeutic differentiation.



Noteworthy Market Developments



The idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) market is moderately to highly concentrated, with a relatively limited group of major companies controlling a substantial portion of market activity. These leading players have built strong positions through established product portfolios, clinical expertise, and global commercial reach. Their dominance reflects the complexity of the IPF treatment landscape, where scientific knowledge, regulatory capability, and commercial infrastructure are all critical to success.



Among the principal companies shaping the market are Boehringer Ingelheim, Roche, AstraZeneca, and Bristol Myers Squibb. These firms have used their scale and development capabilities to advance therapeutic innovation, conduct extensive clinical trials, and secure broad regulatory access. Alongside these established players, biotechnology firms such as Pliant Therapeutics, FibroGen, and Vicore Pharma are gaining traction by focusing on differentiated mechanisms of action and more targeted intervention approaches.



At present, the therapeutic landscape is anchored by two key products: Esbriet (Pirfenidone), marketed by Genentech, Inc., and Ofev (Nintedanib), developed by Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG. Both have become standard-of-care therapies due to their established ability to slow disease progression and help preserve patient quality of life. Their widespread use continues to define the current commercial structure of the market.



Core Growth Drivers



A major factor fueling growth in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) market is the aging global population. Individuals aged 60 and above represent the most vulnerable patient segment, and approximately two-thirds of diagnosed IPF patients fall into this age group. As populations continue to age across major regions including the United States, the European Union, and Asia-Pacific, the number of diagnosed and treated IPF cases is expected to rise steadily.



This demographic shift is directly supporting demand for effective therapies that can help manage a chronic and progressive disease burden in older adults. As the geriatric population expands, the need for earlier detection, long-term therapy management, and more specialized treatment options is expected to remain a central force behind market expansion.



Emerging Opportunity Trends



The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into High-Resolution Computed Tomography (HRCT) scan interpretation is emerging as an important opportunity trend in the IPF market. Traditionally, diagnosing IPF through HRCT has depended heavily on radiologist expertise to identify subtle and complex lung patterns such as honeycombing, which can be difficult to interpret consistently across cases and institutions.



AI-enabled image analysis is improving diagnostic standardization and potentially increasing the accuracy and consistency of interpretation. This development is especially important in IPF, where earlier and more reliable diagnosis can support faster treatment initiation and more efficient patient management. As AI tools continue to mature and become more integrated into radiology workflows, they are likely to contribute meaningfully to the expansion and sophistication of the IPF market.



Barriers to Optimization



The IPF market faces important optimization challenges tied to the complexity of disease diagnosis and the limited number of established treatment options currently available. Because IPF shares symptoms and radiologic overlap with other interstitial lung diseases, accurate diagnosis can be delayed or complicated, which affects treatment timing and overall disease management.



In addition, the market remains highly dependent on a relatively small number of approved therapies, which limits competitive diversity within standard care and places pressure on next-generation developers to demonstrate meaningful differentiation. While innovation is increasing, the transition from a concentrated standard-of-care market to a broader mechanism-driven treatment ecosystem remains gradual and clinically demanding. This creates both development and commercialization challenges for newer entrants.



Detailed Market Segmentation



By therapy type, antifibrotic therapies continue to dominate the IPF market, with Pirfenidone and Nintedanib forming the clinical and commercial foundation of current treatment practice. Their leading position is supported by established efficacy in reducing lung function decline and their broad adoption across major geographies. These therapies remain the primary choice for slowing progression in diagnosed IPF patients and continue to define the market's revenue structure.



By competitive participation, the market remains concentrated among large pharmaceutical companies with strong development and commercialization capabilities, while biotech firms are becoming increasingly important through targeted pipeline innovation. This emerging balance between established market leaders and mechanism-focused biotech entrants is shaping the future direction of the market and creating the basis for a more differentiated therapy landscape over time.

Geographical Breakdown



The IPF market is being shaped strongly by aging demographics across developed and developing healthcare systems, with the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific representing especially important demand centers because of their growing elderly populations. As the disease burden rises in these regions, the need for long-term therapy access and more efficient diagnosis is increasing in parallel.



The market's regional growth outlook is also supported by expanding diagnostic capability and stronger clinical awareness. As HRCT interpretation becomes more standardized and as healthcare systems improve recognition of fibrotic lung diseases, the addressable patient base is likely to broaden. This is expected to strengthen therapy uptake and support continued market expansion across major regional healthcare markets.

Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Overview

Leading Market Participants

Boehringer Ingelheim

Roche

AstraZeneca

Bristol Myers Squibb

Pliant Therapeutics

FibroGen

Vicore Pharma

Genentech, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Formulation

Processing & Packaging

Distributor

End users

Industry Outlook

Epidemiology and Patient Population

Key Findings

MM Prevalent Population of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Country Wise-Epidemiology of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

United States

Prevalent cases of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in the United States

Prevalent Population of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis by severity

Gender-specific Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Prevalence

Age-specific Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Prevalence

EU5

UK

France

Germany

Spain

Italy

Japan

Current Treatment Practices

ATS/ERS/JRS/ALAT Clinical Practice Guideline: Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (An Update of 2011 Clinical Practice Guideline)

Patient Journey

Unmet Needs

Organizations contributing toward IPF

KOL's Views: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Case Reports

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: As case Discussion in the US

Occurrence of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis during immunosuppressive treatment: A Case Report of Europe

Nintedanib prevented fibrosis progression and lung cancer growth in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis - A Japanese Case Report

Marketed Drugs

Esbriet (Pirfenidone): Inter Mune Inc.

OFEV (Nintedanib): BoehringerIngelheim Pharma GmbH and Co. KG

Emerging Drugs

Tipelukast: MediciNova

Pamrevlumab: FibroGen

KD025: Kadmon Corporation, LLCs

Segment Breakdown

Drug / Therapy

Pirfenidone

Nintedanib

Emerging / Novel Therapies

End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Research & Academic Centers

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xg6fnz

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