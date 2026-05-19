Bowman Selected to Lead Waterside Infrastructure Design for PhilaPort’s $50 Million Cruise Terminal Capital Program

RESTON, Va., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and program management firm, today announced it is working with the Port of Philadelphia (“PhilaPort”) to lead the waterside design, permitting and construction-phase services for the development of a cruise terminal facility on Hog Island.

The assignment represents a significant component of PhilaPort’s broader $50 million capital initiative to convert an existing wharf into a temporary cruise terminal supporting Norwegian Cruise Line’s Jewel Class vessels. Bowman is serving as the lead engineering partner for the marine-side scope of the project where it will oversee approximately $22 million in waterside infrastructure improvements.

Bowman’s responsibilities span the full waterside development effort, including structural evaluation and reinforcement design of the existing wharf, mooring and berthing analyses to accommodate cruise vessels, hydrographic surveying, dredge sediment evaluation and permitting, regulatory coordination and on-site construction inspection and management. The project is being delivered on an accelerated schedule to support planned cruise operations.

“This award underscores the continued expansion of our ports and harbors platform and our ability to lead large-scale, complex waterfront infrastructure projects,” said Gary Bowman, founder and CEO of Bowman. “By directing a substantial portion of the marine-side capital investment, we are strengthening our position in the cruise and maritime infrastructure sector while reinforcing trusted relationships with port authorities. As public and private investment in waterfront infrastructure continues, we see meaningful opportunities to deepen client relationships and expand our role across future marine capital programs.”

The project further advances Bowman’s strategy of increasing its presence in infrastructure sectors with high barriers to entry, including port modernization, marine transportation and waterfront redevelopment. The company continues to pursue opportunities where its integrated engineering, environmental and construction management capabilities provide a competitive advantage in delivering technically demanding infrastructure solutions.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure, technology and project management solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 2,500 employees in more than 100 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides extensive planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

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