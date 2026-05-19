Habitat for Humanity Canada elects National Board of Directors at its annual general meeting

TORONTO, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habitat for Humanity Canada, the country’s leading national affordable homeownership organization, announced its National Board of Directors at the charity’s annual general meeting on May 14, 2026 in Toronto.

Habitat Canada’s National Board of Directors is comprised of 15 volunteers who are dedicated to a vision of a world where everyone has a safe and affordable place to live. They bring a range of skills and experience to the organization in housing, business, law, governance, technology, operations, finance, and risk management. Internal candidates are nominated by Habitat’s federation of local organizations.

The board will guide the national organization as it embarks on a new three-year strategic framework: Build. Transform. Inspire. The framework represents Habitat’s shared vision as a unified nationwide federation of local organizations providing safe and affordable homeownership opportunities to more families across Canada.

“As the housing crisis continues to deepen in Canada and globally, we are entering a period of challenge and opportunity,” said Pedro Barata, President & CEO of Habitat for Humanity Canada. “The depth of passion and skill that members of our National Board of Directors bring to the organization is invaluable for guiding us through our new strategic framework to support the national federation of local Habitats and shape the national housing agenda.”

Habitat extends gratitude to departing directors Ken Lancaster and Riccardo Trecroce, who served as National Board of Directors Chair.

Directors joining for a three-year term:

Leah Myers

Leah Myers is an experienced public policy executive with a proven track record over her 30-year career with the Ontario government. In various leadership roles across several ministries, she shaped new strategic directions, led high-profile and complex initiatives and supported effective decision-making. She brings these skills to various projects working as an independent consultant.

Leah is a certified Board Director (ICD.D) and has brought her understanding of good governance and strategic decision-making to several non-for-profit boards, focusing on evidence-based decision-making, risk management and relationship building. She currently serves on the board of the Ombudservice for Life and Health Insurance (OLHI), an independent and impartial dispute resolution service for Canadians.

She also serves on the board of the Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto, chairing its Performance Monitoring and Quality Committee. She is the former chair of the Bruce Trail Conservancy, one of Ontario’s largest land trusts and the steward of Canada’s oldest and longest marked footpath.

Bill Wright, nominated by Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North

Bill’s association with Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North started in August 2019 as a volunteer on the Finance Committee. He was invited to join the Board of Directors in February 2020 and served as chair from May 2021 to May 2026.

Bill enjoyed a 37-year career with CIBC that included a wide variety of client-facing and leadership roles in eight communities across four provinces as well as one international posting. The diversity of roles and locations helped to develop a proficiency in client service, sales, credit risk management, project management and leadership, contributing to the service of clients and the organization.

Bill has been an active member of a Rotary Club in six cities across Western Canada since 1987, and remains a member in Courtenay, B.C. Bill holds a bachelor of arts in political science from Western University, and a bachelor of commerce from the University of Windsor.

Directors re-elected for a three year-term:

Kathleen Flynn

Kathleen has over 30 years’ experience in legal and governance roles, having served as in-house corporate counsel in the Canadian retail industry and, prior to that, in private legal practice. Prior to her retirement, Kathleen held the role of executive vice president real estate, general counsel and corporate secretary of Indigo Books & Music, supporting company-wide initiatives and leading the legal and real estate teams during times of industry transformation.

Kathleen has served on not-for-profit boards in her community and on the board of the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation supporting literacy initiatives within under-resourced elementary schools across Canada. Kathleen acts as a mentor with FORA: Network for Change Rise on Boards program and continues to be involved in student and early career mentorship.

Kathleen holds a bachelor of laws degree from Queen’s University, a master of laws from Osgoode Hall, York University and the ICD.D designation. She has held part-time teaching positions at both the University of Toronto School of Management and Seneca College School of Legal and Public Administration.

Craig Meeds, nominated by Habitat for Humanity Nova Scotia

Craig Meeds is the head of private wealth advice Canada at BMO Private Wealth, bringing over 25 years of experience in wealth management, leadership and organizational governance to his team spanning from coast to coast. Throughout his career, Craig has held senior executive roles in investment management, insurance, planning, and trust.

He currently serves on a number of boards where he contributes to national level governance and long-term strategy. He brings a disciplined, human centric perspective to board work, grounded in risk management, stewardship of capital, and collaboration with diverse stakeholders.

Craig has a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, is a graduate of Mount Allison University, and has completed the Securities Industry Institute program at The Wharton School of Business.

Rachel O’Connor, nominated by Habitat for Humanity Greater Vancouver

Rachel is a partner at Watson Board Advisors, a national governance advisory firm. She is focused on private, public and not-for-profit board governance and how it shapes the future of organizations. Rachel brings an additional emphasis on board oversight of people, performance, leadership, culture and DEI. She has served on boards, advisory boards and special committees for various organizations and currently serves on the board of CODE.ngo, which works internationally to advance literacy and human rights.

Rachel has a bachelor of aerospace engineering, a master of mechanical engineering, and a master of business administration. Rachel also holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors, is a chartered professional in human resources, and has served on the faculty of the Institute of Corporate Directors and The Directors College.

Directors continuing an ongoing term:

Sidra Anjum, ex-officio member through the Fora Network for Change Rise on Boards program, Kimberley Cook, Leland Corbett, Jim Garner, David Hooper, Sharon Kuropatwa, Paul Mason, Corinna Mitchell-Beaudin, Mehdi Nezarati and Brad Peters.

To learn more about the National Board of Directors, please visit: https://habitat.ca/en/about-us/our-team

About Habitat for Humanity Canada

Founded in 1985, Habitat for Humanity Canada is a national charity that includes local Habitat organizations working in every province and the North. Through innovative home construction, repair, and financing, skills training and advocacy, we bring people together to build homes, communities and hope. Habitat for Humanity Canada is a member of Habitat for Humanity International, a leading global non-profit working in more than 60 countries. To learn more, visit habitat.ca and follow @HabitatCanada.

For more information, contact:

Whitney Rodricks

Habitat for Humanity Canada Senior Manager, Communications

wrodricks@habitat.ca

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