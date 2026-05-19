Mantel and Wood Announce MOU to Scale High-Temperature Carbon Capture

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mantel, the leading provider of energy-efficient and cost-effective carbon capture, today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Wood, a global leader in consulting, engineering and operations. Under the agreement, Mantel has designated Wood as its Preferred Technology Provider for fired equipment integration across its commercial deployments.

The agreement builds on several years of technical collaboration to integrate carbon capture directly into industrial systems including boilers, gas turbines and once-through steam generators (OTSGs). This agreement establishes a pathway toward commercial deployment, combining Mantel’s molten-borate carbon capture technology with Wood’s deep expertise in fired equipment design to deliver a safe, reliable and scalable solution for hard-to-abate sectors.

“Successfully deploying carbon capture in heavy industry requires more than innovative chemistry; it has to work within the realities of how these systems run day in and day out,” said Cameron Halliday, co-founder and CEO of Mantel. “We’ve spent years working through these complex challenges with Wood, and we trust their team to help bring this into real-world projects as we scale.”

Wood is currently delivering the front-end engineering design (FEED) for a steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) facility in Western Canada, Mantel’s first commercial project. Acting as lead integrator, Wood is providing fired equipment and leading the overall engineering scope, working closely with equipment suppliers and the site team to deliver an execution-ready design. The project is expected to capture approximately 60,000 tonnes of CO₂ per year while producing 150,000 tonnes of high-pressure steam for operations.

“In SAGD operations, steam generation is the largest source of CO₂ emissions. By integrating carbon capture directly into the heat source, we are changing the equation entirely,” said Richard Spires, Global Director, at Wood. “It reduces complexity and opens the door to more efficient system design. Our work with Mantel shows how strong engineering and innovative technology can come together to make decarbonization practical at scale.”

Mantel’s system captures CO₂ directly from high-temperature industrial processes without the need to cool and reheat flue gas, the biggest cost driver in conventional systems. The approach is designed for industries where steam and heat are critical to operations, including power generation, oil and gas, and manufacturing.

The companies expect additional deployments across these sectors, with multiple projects already in development. To learn more, visit mantelcapture.com or email info@mantelcapture.com .

About Mantel Capture

Mantel is the carbon capture company built for heavy industry. Our high-temperature, liquid-phase carbon capture system uses a proprietary molten-borate that integrates directly into industrial operations. Mantel’s system reduces energy losses by 97% and operates at less than half the industry-average cost per tonne. Backed by leading global energy investors, including Shell, Eni, and bp, Mantel is deploying across power generation, oil & gas, pulp & paper, chemicals, and other critical sectors. For more information, visit mantelcapture.com.

About Wood

Wood is a global leader in consulting, engineering and operations for the energy and materials sectors. With 33,000 people in around 50 countries, Wood supports clients across the full asset lifecycle, delivering safe, predictable outcomes while enabling resilient operations and a lower‑carbon future. Wood forms the Energy & Materials pillar of Sidara - a global partnership uniting leading multidisciplinary engineering, design, and project management companies. www.woodgroup.com

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