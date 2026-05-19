Want to be a real Insider this summer? President’s Choice unveils its annual PC® Summer Insiders Report™, featuring bold taste discoveries and endless summer inspiration you won’t want to miss

BRAMPTON, Ontario, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Being an Insider is all about the thrill of discovery, that can’t-wait-to-see-what’s-next energy. Here at President’s Choice, we’re always pushing new taste possibilities. The goal? Make this your most delicious summer yet.

“Summer starts now, and this year, we didn’t hold back,” says Mary MacIsaac, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer at Loblaw Companies Limited. “The PC® Summer Insiders Report™ is our most exciting collection yet, packed with bold new tastes that have been thoughtfully inspired, endlessly tested, and taken even further. One idea sparked another, and before we knew it, we had something truly special: the ultimate taste of summer.”

“We’re always after the next great bite," adds MacIsaac. “From products that took years to perfect, like our PC® Jerk Chicken Burger to hand-selected, fresh ingredients sourced and grown to our exacting PC® standards, every detail matters."

Speaking of not holding back, we had so many amazing PC® Must Tries, we couldn’t decide which was most worthy of the coveted front cover status… so we didn’t choose just one. For the first time in Insiders history, President’s Choice is unveiling four front covers. Team Burger or Team Sausage? Dessert or Fresh Fruit? Collect them all and let the friendly debates begin. No matter which side you pick, there’s one undeniable truth: summer belongs to Insiders.



More Memories

Turn everyday moments into unforgettable summer memories

Put something new on the 'cue with the PC ® Sizzle Wheel Shrimp . Choose from Chili Crisp with tingly Szechuan pepper extract or go classic with Garlic & Herb . Slide onto the grill, sizzle, and serve straight from the tray for summer's can’t-miss stunner.

. Choose from with tingly Szechuan pepper extract or go classic with . Slide onto the grill, sizzle, and serve straight from the tray for summer's can’t-miss stunner. Make peak-summer produce an everyday occasion with PC® greenhouse-grown tomatoes. Many of our tomatoes are grown in Leamington, ON—home to North America’s largest concentration of greenhouses—where they’re cultivated for exceptional flavour, all year round.





Taste Escapes

Travel through taste with PC® flavour forays and gear that bring the escape to you.

PC ® World of Flavour Chips celebrate Canada's most iconic tastes, from east to west. Crunch into Spicy Caesar, Peameal Bacon, Poutine , and Halifax’s Donair . Made with all-Canadian potatoes, these chips are a delightful reminder that there’s truly no taste like home.

celebrate Canada's most iconic tastes, from east to west. Crunch into , and . Made with all-Canadian potatoes, these chips are a delightful reminder that there’s truly no taste like home. PC® Perfectly Portable Tabletop Grill - Full-size grill performance packed into a grill that moves with you. Complete with a prep tray and a lid that doubles as a food-grade bamboo cutting board. No matter where you go, make the destination delicious.





Balanced Bliss

Wellness wins that taste as good as they feel, and flavours that spark joy, not second thoughts.

PC ® Scoop Shop Ice Creams channel old-school ice cream parlour energy without artificial flavours or synthetic colours. Crafted with 100% Canadian dairy, raise a cone to the latest flavours: Rainbow Trail, Cookie Dough, and Pina Colada.

Ice Creams channel old-school ice cream parlour energy without artificial flavours or synthetic colours. Crafted with 100% Canadian dairy, raise a cone to the latest flavours: Whether it’s soda without the sugar or fizz you can feel good about, PC® is all about pushing the bubble further. Meet PC® Blue Menu Passionfruit Guava Flavoured Sparkling Water: tangy, tropical, and a fresh twist on sparkling sips.





Discover the full PC® Summer Insiders Report™, featuring new product innovation, recipes and fresh ideas—plus an immersive, scroll-stopping experience on the PC Optimum™ App and banner sites that bring it all to life. Products are also available at participating stores, including Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, Maxi, Your Independent Grocer, Real Atlantic Superstore, Loblaws, Zehrs, Fortinos, Provigo, valu-mart, Dominion Stores in Newfoundland and Labrador and Shoppers Drug Mart/Pharmaprix.

PC Optimum® members can unlock even more value all summer long with exclusive offers and rewards on featured PC® products.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada’s food and pharmacy leader, and the nation’s largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, and healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada’s largest private sector employers.

Loblaw’s purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company’s stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; PC Financial® services; Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada’s top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer’s Market™, no name® and President's Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw’s website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information, contact pr@loblaw.ca.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf32ae23-3969-4dfd-8149-a7d44c38252c