Blossom Gold Files Notice of Intent with the BLM to Initiate Exploration Drilling on the Kamma Claims West of the Rosebud Project

TORONTO, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blossom Gold Inc. (“Blossom” or the “Company”) (TSX: BGAU) is pleased to announce that the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Blossom Gold (Nevada) Inc., has filed a Notice of Intent ("NOI") with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") for exploration activities on the Company's Kamma Claims west of the Rosebud Project ("Rosebud" or the "Project") in Pershing County, Nevada. The BLM review and approval process is expected to take between 15 and 30 days.

Blossom has completed initial geologic mapping and surface outcrop sampling and has collected magnetic and gravity measurements from recently conducted airborne geophysical survey. Blossom is in the process of securing an additional drill rig for further exploration of the Kamma Claims. Under the NOI, Blossom plans to conduct follow-up reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling, beginning with eight drill site locations representing a disturbance of less than one acre. Pending the expected approval of the NOI, the Company will continue surface exploration and initiate the necessary work on access and drill pad construction while working to secure the RC rig and targeting the commencement as soon as possible but no later than Q3 2026.

The Kamma Claims are 100%-owned by Blossom Gold and occupy a graben setting closely analogous to the Rosebud Claim Block. The claims host the most significant historic placer production in the area and yet have seen little modern exploration, representing meaningful upside optionality for a new discovery outside the Rosebud Project. Work completed to date suggests the Kamma Claims are prospective for hosting potential primary structures that provide the plumbing for mineralization to the adjacent Hycroft Mine, including the Vortex silver discovery, which is among the most promising high-grade silver systems in the region. For context, Figure 1 outlines Blossom Gold’s three unpatented claim blocks totaling ~1809 acres surrounded by Hycroft claims. Figure 2 is an image of the Hycroft Mine dumps seen from the Kamma Claims, and Figure 3 shows the Kamma Claims proximity and fault similarities to the Hycroft Mine. The 2026 Kamma Claims two-year exploration budget includes the geologic mapping and geophysics already completed, the initial RC drilling campaign contemplated under the NOI and follow up programs and drilling contingent on success, all of which were part of the Company's 24-month budget. Blossom is well-funded to complete all stated programs.

"Filing the Kamma Claims NOI ahead of our late-Q2/early-Q3 target reflects the operational momentum we continue to build at Rosebud," stated Rick Winters, CEO of Blossom Gold. "The Kamma Claims are situated adjacent to the Hycroft Mine, and we believe they will prove to share many of the same structural and mineralizing characteristics. This largely untested ground represents a compelling exploration opportunity, and we are pleased to be advancing this program alongside our ongoing work to advance Rosebud to feasibility. We look forward to sharing results as the 2026 field season progresses."

“Initial field investigations confirmed the presence of previously unmapped outcrops of intensely silicified and hematized volcaniclastic conglomerate interbedded with fine-grained felsic tuff along the western side of the claim”, commented Dr. John DeDecker, VP of Exploration for Blossom Gold. “These rocks are consistent with a stratigraphic position in the Badger Formation which places the Kamma Claims within the volcanic package that hosts gold and silver mineralization at Hycroft and Rosebud. The eastern boundary of the Kamma Claims hosts a range bounding fault that juxtaposes rhyolite tuff against alluvium. Given the presence of bedrock outcrops on the east and west sides of the Kamma Claims, we are optimistic that the sedimentary cover in the area is not excessively thick. Drilling will target aeromagnetic anomalies (see Figure 4) that are inferred to represent geologic structures that may have served as conduits for mineralizing hydrothermal fluids. Geochemical investigations of drilled material will be used to quantitatively determine the style and intensity of hydrothermal alteration and allow for vectoring towards alteration most likely to host gold and silver mineralization.”

Figure 1: Blossom Gold’s three unpatented claim blocks totaling ~1809 acres (732ha)





Source: Blossom Gold Inc.

1 Hycroft Mining Inc.

Figure 2: Hycroft mine dumps seen from the Kamma Claims





Source: Blossom Gold Inc.

Figure 3: Kamma Claims Proximity and Fault Similarities to the Hycroft Mine





Source: Blossom Gold Inc.

Figure 4: Maps showing the total magnetic intensity and first vertical derivative results from Blossom Gold’s aeromagnetic survey of the Kamma Claims. Maps are projected in NAD27 with units in feet.





Source: Blossom Gold Inc.

About Blossom Gold Inc.

Blossom is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company that recently began trading on the TSX under the symbol BGAU. Blossom acquired the Rosebud Project in connection with the TSX-listing and will be focused on the exploration and development of the project. The Rosebud Project includes the former Rosebud Mine, where mining was conducted from 1997 through 2000 by the Rosebud Mining Company, a Newmont-Hecla joint venture, using underground mining methods where the mine operated at a cut-off grade of approximately 0.2 opt Au (6.8 g/t Au), when gold prices ranged from US$250 to US$350/oz; with mined material truck-hauled approximately 120 miles to an existing Newmont oxide mill for processing.

The current vision for the Rosebud Project is to evaluate the remaining higher-grade mineralization and the surrounding larger volume of lower grade mineralization as a potential open pit mining operation with on-site, heap-leach processing and recovery of gold and silver. The Rosebud Project currently hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 70.755 million tons grading 0.62gAu/t (0.018opt Au) and 6.49gAg/t (0.189opt Ag) for 1.28 million ounces of gold and 13.4 million ounces of silver. The mineral resource estimate was open pit constrained using long term gold and silver prices of US$2,500 and US$35 per ounce respectively. The deposit is open in all directions.

Further details on Blossom and the Rosebud Project, including the technical report titled “Mineral Resource Estimate for the Rosebud Property, Pershing County, NV, USA” by Northern Lights Mining LLC, with a report date of December 17, 2025 and an effective date of November 1, 2025, can be found under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and the Company’s website at www.blossomgold.com.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dino Titaro, P.Geo., a Director of Blossom who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further information, please contact:

Brandon Throop

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Direct: 1-647-646-7824

Email: bthroop@blossomgold.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s plans, prospects and business strategies, including its senior leadership team, its core drilling program and advancing the Rosebud Project, permitting and commencing construction, and its vision regarding the Rosebud Project. Terminology such as “plan”, “expect”, “schedule”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “may” or “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking information. By identifying such information in this manner, Blossom is alerting the reader that such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Blossom to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Blossom has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the inability of Blossom to achieve any one or more of the key catalysts on the timeline expected, or at all, and any changes in the development of the business of Blossom, as well as those risk factors more generally set out in Blossom’s AIF, which is available under Blossom’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Although Blossom believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release, and Blossom does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

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