In Quebec, Vema Hydrogen and CHARBONE Build Hydrogen Supply Chain to Meet Wellhead-to-Industrial Gas Demand and Reduce Transport Costs

QUÉBEC, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vema Hydrogen today announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with CHARBONE Corporation to develop a new hydrogen production and processing project in Québec. The site adds a valuable new resource for the region’s merchant industrial gas customers and strengthens the broader supply chain. The MOU pairs Vema's Engineered Mineral Hydrogen (EMH) production with CHARBONE's purification, compression, and distribution capabilities to serve growing demand from CHARBONE's industrial merchant hydrogen customer base.

Leveraging Québec’s position as a regional hydrogen hub, the partnership sets the framework for a “well-to-market” supply chain in the region. The province’s concentrated industrial demand and proximity to key transportation networks minimize long-distance fuel transport and reduce overall system costs, making it a highly efficient geography for hydrogen production and distribution. The project's design allows Vema to expand into emerging markets including low-carbon maritime and aviation fuel manufacturing, e-fuels, and power generation, where CHARBONE’s purification and distribution capabilities could integrate into multiple parts of the value chain.

“The market is demanding high-value industrial gases and our customers need cleaner, more reliable supply. By pairing Vema’s EMH feedstock with our purification and distribution capabilities, we’re strengthening Québec’s position as a regional hub for next-generation hydrogen,” said Dave Gagnon, CEO of CHARBONE Corporation.

On the heels of completing drilling and initiating pilot operations in Québec, the agreement represents the latest milestone in Vema’s accelerating commercial progress. It broadens the company’s offtake pipeline into industrial gas distribution, e-fuels, and clean mobility as Vema positions its technology for initial market deployment.

“Across high-value markets - from aviation and maritime fuels to industrial gases - there is incredible demand for Vema’s low-carbon Engineered Mineral Hydrogen. Now, more than ever, we need a pathway to deliver these low-carbon fuels,” said Pierre Levin, CEO of Vema Hydrogen. “As a valued offtaker and partner, CHARBONE’s established logistics networks provide the infrastructure and pathway to meet the immediate market demand for industrial customers across North America.”

About Vema Hydrogen:

Vema Hydrogen is a producer of low-carbon hydrogen, offering a new path to a clean energy future. The company's unique technology, Engineered Mineral Hydrogen, harnesses naturally occurring chemical reactions below the Earth's surface to produce high-purity hydrogen. By applying geoscience to de-risk production and ensure predictable, cost-competitive output, Vema makes clean hydrogen a viable solution for large-scale industrial energy and baseload power needs. More https://www.vema.earth/ .

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