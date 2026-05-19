Reminder: Garrett Motion to Hold Technology and Investor Day on Wednesday May 20, 2026

PLYMOUTH, Mich. and ROLLE, Switzerland, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX), a global leader in differentiated turbocharging and electrification technologies, extends a reminder to investors, analysts, and other stakeholders to join its 2026 Technology and Investor Day on May 20, 2026.

The presentations will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and will outline the next phase of the company’s strategic evolution, including progress across its Turbo, Zero‑Emission Vehicle and Industrial technology portfolios, as well as the company’s long‑term growth trajectory and financial priorities.

Webcast Information

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation and related materials can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Garrett Motion website at the time of the event at: www.investors.garrettmotion.com

A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the conference.

For additional information, please contact the Garrett Motion Investor Relations team at investorrelations@garrettmotion.com

About Garrett Motion Inc.

A differentiated technology leader, Garrett Motion has a 70-year history of innovation in the automotive sector (cars, trucks) and beyond (off-highway equipment, marine, power generators). Its well-recognized expertise in turbocharging has enabled significant reductions in engine size, fuel consumption, and CO2 emissions. Garrett is committed to advancing turbo applications while leveraging its unique technology solutions, such as fuel cell compressors for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, as well as electric propulsion and thermal management systems for automotive and industrial applications. Garrett has six R&D centers, 13 manufacturing facilities and a team of more than 8,700 employees in more than 20 countries. For more information, visit www.garrettmotion.com.

Contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Cyril Grandjean

+1.734.392.5504

investorrelations@garrettmotion.com