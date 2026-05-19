Biometrics as a Service in Medical Devices to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2030, Driven by Remote Patient Monitoring Demand

Boston, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biometrics as a service in medical devices market is projected to surge from $932.8 million in 2024 to $2.7 billion by 2030, representing a robust compound annual growth rate of 19.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report from BCC Research titled Biometrics as a Service in Medical Devices: Global Markets.

KEY FINDINGS

Market Growth: The biometrics as a service in medical devices market will expand at a 19.1% CAGR through 2030, driven primarily by the accelerating adoption of remote patient monitoring and telemedicine solutions.

Regional Leadership: North America commands the largest market share at 43.5%, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high technology adoption rates, and established regulatory frameworks for digital health solutions.

Digital Health Integration: Growing integration of biometric systems into virtual consultations and telehealth platforms is creating new revenue streams as healthcare providers seek secure, contactless patient verification methods.

Chronic Disease Management: The rising prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases requiring continuous monitoring is fueling demand for biometric-enabled medical devices.

Security Imperative: Increasing emphasis on secure patient data handling and regulatory compliance is driving healthcare organizations to implement biometric authentication systems.

Competitive Landscape: Key market players include NEC Corp., BIO-Key International, Fujitsu, HID Global Corp., Aware Inc., Imprivata Inc., IDEMIA, LifeQ Global Ltd., Aratek, and Spectra Technovision (India) Pvt. Ltd.

MARKET DRIVERS

The convergence of several structural forces is propelling market expansion. The COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally accelerated the adoption of telehealth solutions, creating sustained demand for biometric systems that can securely verify patient identities during virtual consultations. Simultaneously, the growing burden of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and respiratory disorders is driving healthcare providers to implement continuous monitoring solutions.

INVESTMENT CONSIDERATIONS

The biometrics as a service model presents compelling investment opportunities as it reduces upfront capital expenditure for healthcare providers while offering recurring revenue streams for technology vendors. Companies positioned at the intersection of AI-powered biometric analysis, advanced wearable sensors, and multimodal authentication systems are best positioned to capture market share.

For more information or to download the report, visit https://www.bccresearch.com/market-research/biotechnology/biometrics-as-a-service-in-medical-devices-markets.html

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.