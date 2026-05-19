Vanqua Bio to Present Positive Biomarker Data from Ongoing Phase 1b Study at Upcoming Medical Conferences

CHICAGO, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanqua Bio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that the company will present interim data from its Phase 1b study at World Parkinson’s Congress and the GBA1 Meeting 2026, both taking place in Phoenix, AZ May 22nd – May 27th.

Vanqua Bio Presentation Information:

GBA1 Meeting 2026

Title: VQ-101, an allosteric activator of lysosomal glucocerebrosidase, shows sustained target and pathway engagement in patients with Parkinson’s disease

Presentation date and time: Friday, May 22nd, 2026, 16:30 MST

Presenter: Dr. Daniel Ysselstein, VP, Discovery

World Parkinson’s Congress

Title: VQ-101, an allosteric activator of lysosomal glucocerebrosidase, demonstrates sustained target engagement and pathway engagement in patients with Parkinson’s disease

Poster presentation date and time: Wednesday, May 27th, 2026, 11:30 MST

Presenter: Dr. Daniel Ysselstein, VP, Discovery

The presentations will detail interim results from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of VQ-101 in healthy volunteers and patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD). The Phase 1b portion of the trial consists of a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled one-month dosing period followed by an optional open-label extension.

VQ-101 displayed a very promising profile in patients with PD, with and without a GBA1 mutation. Following chronic dosing, VQ-101 achieved robust peripheral and central exposure, was well tolerated, and demonstrated sustained activation of live-cell lysosomal GCase. In addition to demonstrating direct target engagement, VQ-101 also showed robust downstream pathway engagement in patients with PD, with and without a GBA1 mutation. The open-label extension portion of the study is expected to be completed mid-2026.

About Vanqua Bio

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Chicago, Vanqua Bio is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing next-generation medicines that have the potential to transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative and inflammatory diseases. Vanqua’s technology platform utilizes human genetics and patient-derived CNS cells to identify, validate, and clinically translate novel disease pathways associated with lysosomal dysfunction or aberrant activation of the innate immune system. Initially, Vanqua is targeting glucocerebrosidase (GCase) as a potential treatment for Parkinson’s disease (PD). The company has additional programs addressing overactivation of the innate immune system in central inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, go to www.vanquabio.com.