CRB Horizons Report Reveals Food and Beverage Manufacturers Confront Aging Facilities, Labor Shortages, and Regulatory Pressure Amid Rising Safety Risks

Kansas City, Mo., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRB Group today released its 2026 Horizons: Food Safety report, highlighting how manufacturers are navigating an increasingly complex landscape shaped by accelerating product innovation, workforce challenges, evolving regulations, and heightened consumer expectations.

The dominant force reshaping food manufacturing today is the convergence of consumer awareness, digital traceability, regulatory pressure, and operational execution. Driven by the Food Safety Modernization Act Section 204, the industry is rapidly shifting from fragmented, paper-based systems to real-time, end-to-end digital traceability, as organizations work to meet tighter deadlines.

Manufacturers are now expected to produce traceability data within 24 hours of a regulatory request, accelerating the need for integrated digital systems across the supply chain. At the same time, rising consumer and retailer expectations for greater transparency are reinforcing this shift, turning traceability from a compliance requirement into a foundational capability for modern food production.

Highlights Horizons: Food Safety report

The Horizons report – available as a free download – CRB’s annual survey of more than 300 North American food and beverage manufacturers finds that while companies are moving faster than ever to expand product pipelines and scale capacity, many are struggling to keep pace with the growing demands of food safety.

“Manufacturers are being asked to ‘read the tea leaves while the tea is still hot,’” said Tom Rychlewski, Vice President, Food + Beverage at CRB. “The pace of change, combined with aging infrastructure and limited capital, is making it harder to design and operate facilities that meet today’s safety expectations.”

Automation is often cited as the solution. More than 70% of respondents say they plan to invest in automation and control systems over the next three years. However, the gap between aspiration and implementation remains significant. Compared with last year, a growing share of manufacturers now expect it will take more than four years to reach their target level of automation.

“The product lifecycle is so much shorter now. Until a few years ago, it was normal to make the exact same product for 10 to 15 years. That’s over. Now you must innovate quickly, launching new products all the time,” said Pablo Coronel, PhD, Senior Fellow, Food Process & Food Safety at CRB.

A Shift from Compliance to Culture

The report underscores a critical shift underway: leading manufacturers are moving beyond viewing food safety as a compliance requirement and instead embedding it into organizational culture, facility design, and daily operations.

“Companies that are thriving don’t necessarily have the most capital or the newest technology,” said Rychlewski. “They’ve made food safety part of how they operate, from how facilities are designed to how teams are trained and how processes are executed.”

This change in mindset facilitates expedited production transitions, enhances training efficiency, and decreases operational complexity, positioning food safety as a competitive asset rather than merely an expense.

Designing Safety into the Future of Food Manufacturing

CRB’s report highlights three key forces shaping the future of food safety: increasing pressure from consumers, regulators, and supply chains; the need to integrate hygienic design into aging facilities despite limited capital; and the role of automation, environmental controls, and digital tools in reducing operational risk.

While companies widely recognize the importance of trust and brand reputation, many still underestimate the speed and impact of social media. Even minor issues can quickly escalate into major crises through viral sharing, public complaints, and heightened scrutiny from the media and regulators, underscoring a broader industry shift from reactive processes to proactive, technology-driven safety strategies.

About the Report

Horizons: Food Safety is CRB’s annual industry report, now in its sixth year, providing data-driven insights into the priorities, challenges and strategies shaping food manufacturing. The 2026 report is based on responses from more than 300+ industry leaders across North America, representing a range of company sizes from emerging brands to global enterprises.

Download the Full Report

Horizons: Food Safety is available now as a free download. To access the full report and explore the data, analysis, and expert commentary, visit this link.

About CRB

CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the global life sciences and food & beverage industries. From 21 offices across the United States, Canada and Europe, our professionals provide world-class solutions that drive success and positive change for our clients, our people and our communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity and execution. See us at crbgroup.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

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