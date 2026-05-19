Digital Product Passport (DPP) Platforms Research Report 2026: A $1.8B Market by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 46% - Why Sector Fragmentation, Not Scale, Determines Who Wins

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Product Passport (DPP) Platforms Market - $1.8B by 2030: Why Sector Fragmentation, Not Scale, Determines Who Wins" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Digital Product Passport (DPP) platforms market is projected to reach $1.8 billion by 2030 (approximately 46% CAGR) under moderate assumptions, driven by the EU's Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), which establishes mandatory digital lifecycle records for nearly all products sold in the EU as product-specific delegated acts are adopted.

Yet the approximately 13x variance in existing market estimates - ranging from $183 million to over $2.4 billion for 2024-2025 - reveals a market that nobody has properly defined. This report resolves that confusion by introducing a three-tier scope framework and providing defensible sizing for each: pure-play DPP platforms ($200-350 million in 2025), DPP-inclusive compliance technology ($700 million-$1.2 billion), and the broader digital circular economy infrastructure ($2.5 billion+).



The core finding: the DPP market is not one market. It is fragmenting into sector-specific compliance ecosystems - automotive (Catena-X, with 300+ individuals across 40+ expert groups), batteries (EU Battery Regulation mandating passports by February 2027), textiles, electronics, and construction - each developing distinct architectures, governance models, and vendor landscapes. The ESPR's decentralization principle (Recital 32 and Article 8) drives a system architecture that structurally inhibits horizontal platform monopolies. Sector expertise and ecosystem integration determine who captures value - not horizontal scale.



A critical readiness gap compounds this fragmentation: only 4% of companies in a major German industry survey have begun DPP preparation, against immovable regulatory deadlines beginning in 2027. This report provides scenario-based forecasts (aggressive, moderate, conservative) reflecting the likelihood that growth comes in deadline-driven adoption waves.



The report profiles 27 DPP technology providers across five tiers - from enterprise incumbents (Siemens, SAP) through specialized platforms (Circularise, Spherity, Kezzler) to sector ecosystem orchestrators (Catena-X) - and includes 5 charts, competitive positioning analysis, regulatory timeline mapping by product category, and a technology architecture comparison framework.



Report Highlights:

Market Sizing with Full Transparency: Three-tier scope framework resolves the approximately 13x variance in existing DPP market estimates. Scenario-based forecasts (aggressive, moderate, conservative) with explicit assumptions replace the single-CAGR projections offered by other research firms.

Sector Fragmentation Thesis: The DPP market is splitting into five distinct ecosystems - automotive, batteries, textiles, electronics, and construction - each with different architectures, governance models, and competitive dynamics. This report maps who wins in each sector and why.

Regulatory Intelligence: Complete ESPR and EU Battery Regulation timeline mapping, product-by-product mandate schedule from 2026 through 2030, and penalty framework analysis under ESPR Article 74.

Competitive Landscape by Ecosystem: 27 company profiles across five vendor tiers, with positioning analysis showing which players - enterprise incumbents (SAP, Siemens), specialized platforms (Circularise, Spherity), or ecosystem orchestrators (Catena-X) - are best positioned in each sector.

The Readiness Gap: Only 4% of German companies surveyed have begun DPP preparation against immovable deadlines. Analysis of what this means for adoption timing, demand compression, and vendor strategy.

Architecture Trade-offs: Centralized vs. decentralized vs. hybrid DPP system architectures evaluated, including the blockchain question and CIRPASS reference architecture analysis.

This report will provide answers to the following questions:

How large is the DPP platforms market, and why do existing estimates vary by approximately 13x?

Which sector ecosystems will drive DPP adoption first, and what are the product-by-product deadlines?

Which DPP vendors are best positioned in each sector - and why does competitive advantage differ by industry?

What will DPP implementation cost for SMEs, and what are the penalties for non-compliance?

Is blockchain required for DPP systems, or is it optional?

How does the EU's decentralized architecture requirement shape competitive dynamics and prevent horizontal platform monopolies?

What does the 4% readiness rate among German companies mean for adoption timing and demand patterns through 2030?

Who will benefit from this research?

Chief Technology Officers and Chief Sustainability Officers evaluating DPP platform vendors

Heads of regulatory compliance at manufacturers and importers selling into the EU

Venture capital and private equity investors assessing the DPP technology landscape

Management consultants advising on ESPR compliance strategy

Product managers at enterprise software companies (SAP, Siemens, IBM) evaluating DPP market entry or expansion

Founders and executives at DPP startups positioning against incumbents

Procurement leaders selecting DPP solutions for multi-sector organizations

EU policymakers and standards bodies tracking market readiness for DPP mandates

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 55 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 46.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary and Thesis



2. Market Definition and Scope Framework

2.1 What Is a Digital Product Passport

2.2 The Three-Tier Scope Framework: Resolving the 13x Sizing Variance

2.3 Market Boundaries: What's In, What's Out



3. Regulatory Landscape and Timeline

3.1 EU ESPR: The Legal Foundation

3.2 Product-by-Product Mandate Timeline (2026-2030)

3.3 The DPP Registry and Technical Standards (CIRPASS, CEN/CENELEC)

3.4 Global Response: China's Parallel System, US Sectoral Approaches, Brussels Effect

3.5 Upcoming Circular Economy Act: Implications for DPP



4. Technology Architecture Analysis

4.1 The Four-Layer DPP Technology Stack

4.2 Centralized vs. Decentralized vs. Hybrid: Architecture Trade-offs

4.3 Sector-Specific Data Spaces and Ecosystem Models

4.4 The Blockchain Question: What's Real vs. What's Marketing

4.5 Interoperability Challenges and the Semantic Layer



5. Market Sizing and Forecasts

5.1 Tier 1: Pure-Play DPP Platforms ($200-350M, 2025)

5.2 Tier 2: DPP-Inclusive Compliance Technology ($700M-$1.2B, 2025)

5.3 Tier 3: Digital Circular Economy Infrastructure ($2.5B+, 2025)

5.4 Scenario-Based Forecasts to 2030 (Aggressive, Moderate, Conservative)

5.5 Methodology: Three-Method Triangulation with Explicit Assumptions



6. Sector Ecosystem Analysis

6.1 Batteries and Automotive: Catena-X and the Consortium Model

6.2 Fashion and Textiles: Brand-Controlled DPP-as-a-Service

6.3 Electronics and ICT: The ERP Incumbent Advantage

6.4 Construction: BIM-Integrated Material Passports

6.5 Chemicals, Furniture, and Other Sectors



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Player Map: Five Tiers of DPP Vendors

7.2 Competitive Positioning by Sector Ecosystem

7.3 M&A and Partnership Activity

7.4 Startup Landscape and Funding Trends



8. The Readiness Gap: Adoption Barriers and Risk Factors

8.1 The 4% Problem: Why Most Companies Haven't Started

8.2 SME Cost Burden and the Compliance-Readiness Disconnect

8.3 The Transparency Paradox: When DPPs Become Barriers

8.4 Interoperability and Data Quality Challenges



9. Growth Drivers and Demand Catalysts

9.1 Regulatory Demand: Immovable Deadlines

9.2 Supply Chain Visibility as Strategic Asset

9.3 Consumer Trust and Anti-Counterfeiting

9.4 Circular Business Model Enablement



10. Strategic Implications and Recommendations

10.1 For Technology Vendors: Where to Compete

10.2 For Manufacturers and Importers: How to Prepare

10.3 For Investors: What to Fund



Companies Featured

Siemens

SAP

IBM

OpenText

Avery Dennison

Circularise

Spherity

Kezzler

Circulor

Arianee

The ID Factory

Renoon

Minespider

Protokol

Everledger

Madaster

DNV

GS1

Digimarc

OPTEL Group

TrusTrace

TraceX

Catena-X Automotive Network

DigiProdPass

Scantrust

Carboledger

Concular





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2pnkd1

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