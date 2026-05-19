Agri-Fintech Market Insights Report 2026: The Rise of Digital Lending and Insurance for Farmers

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agri-Fintech Market: The Rise of Digital Lending and Insurance for Farmers - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The agri-fintech market is witnessing rapid growth, driven primarily by the urgent need to address financial exclusion among farmers and improve access to credit, insurance, and digital payment solutions. The rising risks from climate change, unpredictable weather patterns, and market volatility have made traditional financing inadequate, positioning digital lending and insurance as essential tools for agricultural resilience.

Innovations in AI, mobile platforms, and blockchain are enabling real-time credit scoring, yield-based loans, and weather-indexed insurance, making financial services more accessible and efficient. For example, platforms like Jai Kisan in India provide microloans, crop insurance, and integrated payment solutions, supporting both smallholders and large-scale farms. While adoption is expanding, challenges such as low digital literacy, fragmented regulatory frameworks, and infrastructure gaps persist; however, government support and technological innovation continue to fuel market growth.







Market Overview



The agri-fintech market revenue was $7.29 billion in 2024, and it is expected to reach $64.69 billion by 2035, advancing at a CAGR of 21.27% during the forecast period (2025-2035). Agri-FinTech has emerged as a critical enabler of financial inclusion and modernization in the global agricultural sector, addressing long-standing gaps in access to credit, insurance, payments, and risk management for farmers and agribusinesses.

By integrating digital finance with agricultural data ecosystems, the sector leverages technologies such as mobile banking, AI-driven credit scoring, satellite imagery, and blockchain-based traceability to assess farmer risk profiles, streamline lending, and enable faster financial transactions. These innovations allow financial institutions and agri-platforms to deliver tailored financial services to smallholder farmers and rural enterprises that have traditionally been underserved by conventional banking systems.



Industrial Impact



The agri-fintech market is transforming the agricultural finance landscape by shifting farmers' and agribusinesses' decision-making from intuition-based to data-driven financial management. By combining farm-level data, transaction histories, credit scoring models, and real-time market insights, Agri-fintech platforms are enabling precise lending, crop insurance, and payment solutions, improving capital access and reducing financial risks across the value chain. This has led to enhanced investment planning, better cash flow management, and increased adoption of modern farming practices, ultimately driving productivity and operational efficiency.



A major industrial impact is on financial inclusion and risk mitigation. AI-enabled credit assessments, digital wallets, and blockchain-secured transactions allow smallholders and rural enterprises to access loans, insurance, and payment services previously unavailable. Large agribusinesses use integrated agri-fintech solutions to streamline supplier financing and optimize input procurement, while small-scale farmers benefit from mobile-first platforms that facilitate timely credit, insurance claims, and market payments. Collectively, these innovations are strengthening the resilience, scalability, and sustainability of the agricultural sector.



Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: By Application

Small-Hold Farmers

Agri-Businesses and Cooperatives

Fisheries and Aquaculture Farmers

Agri-Traders and Input Dealers

Others

Small Hold Farmers Lead the Market (by Application)



Small-hold farmers constitute the largest and most influential segment in the global agri-fintech market due to their vast numbers and limited access to formal financial services. Their demand for micro-credit, insurance, and digital payments drives most market transactions, which agri-fintech platforms address through collateral-free, data-driven lending solutions. The seasonal nature of their credit needs ensures consistent, repeat usage of these platforms.



Increasingly, smallholders are organized into Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and cooperatives, enabling fintechs to offer bundled financial services efficiently. Group onboarding reduces customer acquisition costs, improves risk management, and strengthens the adoption of digital finance solutions. For example, Jai Kisan, India's leading rural fintech, has supported 800,000 farmers and 100,000 rural enterprises via its Bharat Khata platform. After raising USD 3 million (INR 26.5 crore) in an extended Series B round in April 2025, the company, despite a FY2024 loss of USD 5.5 million (INR 51 crore), is expanding its reach and product offerings. Partnering with over 350 corporates, Jai Kisan has facilitated roughly USD 655 million (INR 6,000 crore) in agricultural credit and, with its new NBFC license via Kushal Innovation Capital, can now co-lend with government banks directly.



Segmentation 2: By Product

Digital Agri-Lending Platforms

Agri-Insurance (Digital/Parametric Models) Platforms

Digital Payment and Settlement Platforms

Credit Scoring and Risk Analytic Platforms

Farmer Financial Management and Advisory Platforms

Others

Digital Agri-Lending Platforms Dominate the Market (by Product)



Digital agri-lending platforms dominate the agri-fintech market as they directly address the persistent financial exclusion faced by smallholder farmers, who form the largest customer base. These platforms offer instant, collateral-free, and data-driven loans by leveraging alternative data such as crop cycles, input usage, and transaction histories, enabling farmers to access timely credit for seeds, fertilizers, and equipment.

The cyclical nature of agricultural financing, recurring every cropping season, ensures steady and repeat demand, while partnerships with Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and cooperatives amplify reach, reduce customer acquisition costs, and mitigate credit risk through pooled volumes and standardized data. Moreover, the scalability and operational efficiency of digital platforms allow rapid penetration into rural and remote markets, providing real-time disbursal, repayment tracking, and integration with other fintech services like insurance and digital payments. Collectively, these factors make digital agri-lending the most dominant and transformative segment within the global agri-fintech ecosystem.



Segmentation 3: By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World

Asia Pacific Leads the Market (by Region)



Asia-Pacific dominates the global agri-fintech market, fueled by its vast farming population and rapid digital adoption. The region's digital lending platforms address critical credit gaps for smallholders in countries like India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, offering micro loans, input financing, and harvest-linked credit primarily through mobile apps. Digital insurance is gaining traction via scalable public-private schemes, such as India's crop insurance and Indonesia's rice insurance programs.

Mobile-first solutions, exemplified by India's UPI and China's Alipay, enable widespread rural access, while government policies and subsidies provide strong regulatory support. Combined with large-scale farming needs, this creates an ideal environment for agri-fintech growth. Platforms increasingly bundle credit, insurance, and payments on a single interface, empowering even smallholder farmers to transact digitally. Asia-Pacific is projected to remain the largest agri-fintech market globally through 2035.



Recent Developments in the Agri-Fintech Market

In July 2025, Growers Edge, a financial technology firm offering modern financial products and data?driven tools for agricultural retailers, manufacturers, and lenders, announced the acquisition of FarmTest, an automated performance testing platform for commercial farms.

In April 2025, Growers Edge, an agriculture-focused fintech firm, secured $25 million in a recent funding round to expand its innovative financial solutions designed for ag retailers, manufacturers, and lenders.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The agri-fintech market is becoming increasingly competitive, fueled by rapid digital adoption, growing demand for farmer credit, and innovation in risk management solutions. Between 2023 and 2025, key players have focused on integrating AI-driven credit scoring, satellite-based yield assessment, and mobile payment platforms into unified agri-fintech solutions that enhance financial access and operational efficiency for farmers.

In April 2025, Jai Kisan expanded its Bharat Khata platform to offer bundled microloans, crop insurance, and digital payment services, leveraging alternative data for instant, collateral-free lending. In March 2025, AgriDigital launched an end-to-end digital financing and supply chain platform for smallholders in Southeast Asia, linking financing, input procurement, and market access. Meanwhile, Cropin strengthened its agri-tech and fintech convergence by integrating real-time satellite monitoring with automated loan disbursal, enabling predictive financial services and improving risk management across diverse farming segments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $64.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Climate Change Adaptation and Resilience Imperatives Technological Advancements Government Initiatives

Market Restraints Lack of Digital Literacy Infrastructure Limitations Regulatory Hurdles

Market Opportunities Integration with Agri-Tech Solutions Climate-Smart Agriculture and Environmental Finance Integration Expansion into Underserved Markets and Segments

Case Studies Digital Agri-Lending Platforms Parametric Crop Insurance Models Digital Payment and Settlement Platforms for Farmers Credit Scoring and Risk Analytics Platforms Farmer Financial Management and Advisory Platforms



Company Profiles

Apollo Agriculture

AgriDigital

CropIn

Pula Advisors

FarmDrive

Farmers Business Network (FBN)

Jai Kisan

Oxbury Bank

ProducePay

Samunnati

GramCover

ACRE Africa

eFishery

StarAgri

Kiva

Tingo Group, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l9lrsw

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