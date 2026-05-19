Asia-Pacific Sovereign AI Infrastructure Research Report 2026: The Hybrid Model Reshaping a $13 Billion Market with NVIDIA Dominating - Size, Strategy, and Forecast to 2030

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sovereign AI Infrastructure in Asia-Pacific: The Hybrid Sovereignty Model Reshaping a $13 Billion Market - Size, Strategy, and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific sovereign AI infrastructure market is estimated at $9-14 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach $23-47 billion by 2030, representing a 27-35% compound annual growth rate.

This report provides a dedicated analysis of the infrastructure that APAC nations are building to ensure domestic control over AI capabilities - encompassing government-funded GPU compute programs, sovereign-fund-backed data center campuses, telco-led sovereign cloud platforms, and domestically governed AI factories. It delivers original market sizing, country-level strategy mapping, and scenario-based forecasts across the region.







APAC governments and their private-sector partners have committed over $150 billion in multi-year investments in AI and semiconductor development with sovereignty objectives, spanning eight major economies. Yet leading research institutions argue that full-stack AI sovereignty is structurally infeasible for all but the largest powers. NVIDIA controls approximately 80% of the AI accelerator market, and three US hyperscalers hold roughly 63% of global cloud share, creating concentrated bottlenecks that no APAC nation outside China can replicate domestically.



The result is an emerging hybrid sovereignty model - where nations build selective control over specific AI stack layers while remaining interdependent with global providers for chips, models, and talent. Research finds that only approximately one-third of APAC workloads require sovereign hosting, and 62% of APAC organizations plan to increase sovereign AI investment while 40% cite cost as a leading constraint.



This report analyzes country-level strategies across Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia, mapping the efficient frontier between sovereign control and economic cost. It includes market sizing by country, infrastructure type, and sovereignty model; profiles of 18 companies spanning hyperscalers, domestic operators, telcos, and sovereign capital sources; 8+ charts and data tables; and scenario-based forecasts to 2030.



Report Highlights:

Original Market Sizing: The APAC sovereign AI infrastructure market is estimated at $9-14 billion in 2026 (base case: $13 billion), growing to $23-47 billion by 2030 at a 27-35% CAGR - a new market category carved from the intersection of sovereign cloud ($80 billion globally in 2026) and AI infrastructure ($101 billion globally). Full methodology with explicit assumptions, uncertainty ranges, and three independent estimation methods.

The Hybrid Sovereignty Thesis: Full-stack AI sovereignty is structurally infeasible for almost every APAC nation. Every layer of the AI stack has concentrated bottlenecks that no single country can control. The real market opportunity lies in the hybrid sovereignty model - selective control over compute and data governance, combined with continued reliance on global providers - and the report maps this emerging architecture across the region.

Country-Level Strategy Mapping: Deep profiles of Japan, China, and India, with comparative analysis of Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Each country is mapped against the sovereignty spectrum - from China's fully sovereign domestic ecosystem to Southeast Asia's turnkey infrastructure solutions for foreign AI workloads.

The Sovereignty Paradox: Every sovereign AI program in APAC deepens dependency on NVIDIA - the company enabling and profiting from national independence aspirations. This report unpacks how infrastructure sovereignty at the data center layer does not extend to the silicon layer, and what that means for national strategies and competitive positioning.

Scenario-Based Forecasts to 2030: Three fully documented scenarios - conservative, base, and optimistic - with explicit assumptions about policy momentum, efficiency breakthroughs, and geopolitical escalation. Includes a downside variant for geopolitical de-escalation. Country-level segmentation across all scenarios.

18 Company Profiles: Competitive landscape spanning hyperscalers, domestic operators, telcos, and sovereign capital sources - including NVIDIA, SoftBank, Alibaba Cloud, Yotta Data Services, Naver, SK Telecom, Equinix, AirTrunk, NEXTDC, GMI Cloud, and GIC Private Limited, among others.

Power and Risk Analysis: Power availability - not capital - is the binding constraint on sovereign AI infrastructure across APAC. The report maps grid constraints, stranded-asset risks, and how efficiency breakthroughs like DeepSeek can rapidly shift compute demand assumptions.

This report will provide answers to the following questions:

How large is the APAC sovereign AI infrastructure market in 2026, and what growth trajectory is it on through 2030?

Why is full AI sovereignty structurally infeasible for most APAC nations, and what hybrid model is replacing it?

How do sovereign AI strategies differ across Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, and Southeast Asia - and which approaches are most likely to succeed?

How does NVIDIA's approximately 80% share of the AI accelerator market shape every sovereign AI program in the region?

Which 18 companies are best positioned across the sovereign AI value chain - from chip suppliers to data center operators to sovereign capital sources?

What are the realistic growth scenarios through 2030, and what could derail or accelerate them?

Where is stranded-asset risk highest, and how do efficiency breakthroughs change the calculus?

Why is power availability - not capital or technology - the binding constraint, and which countries are solving it first?

Who will benefit from this research?

Technology infrastructure investors and sovereign wealth fund managers evaluating APAC AI infrastructure opportunities

Data center operators and cloud service providers assessing sovereign AI market entry or expansion

Government technology policy advisors and national AI strategy teams

Semiconductor and GPU suppliers tracking sovereign compute demand across APAC

Telecoms executives evaluating sovereign cloud and AI-as-a-service opportunities

Management consultants and advisory firms supporting APAC technology strategy engagements

Private equity and venture capital firms evaluating AI infrastructure investments in the region

Companies Featured

NVIDIA

SoftBank Group

Sakura Internet

NTT Corporation

Fujitsu

Yotta Data Services

Larsen & Toubro

Naver

SK Telecom

Alibaba Cloud

Huawei Cloud

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison

Equinix

AirTrunk

NEXTDC

Keppel Ltd

GMI Cloud

GIC Private Limited

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 55 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.0% Regions Covered Asia Pacific



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Definition and the Sovereignty Spectrum

1.1 What is sovereign AI infrastructure?

1.2 The sovereignty spectrum: fully sovereign ? sovereign-adjacent ? hybrid

1.3 Scope, methodology, and how this report differs from data center and cloud reports



2. The Sovereignty Paradox

2.1 The structural case against full AI sovereignty

2.2 Why nations invest anyway: statecraft, defense, and the fear of dependency

2.3 The cost of control: stranded asset risk and the sovereignty cost challenge

2.4 The efficient frontier framework



3. Market Size and Forecast

3.1 Market size estimate: $9-14B (2026)

3.2 Sizing methodology and key assumptions

3.3 Forecast to 2030: conservative, base, and optimistic scenarios

3.4 Segmentation by country, infrastructure type, and sovereignty model



4. Country Strategies

4.1 Japan: Asia's sovereign AI leader

4.2 China: full sovereignty by design

4.3 India: democratizing AI compute

4.4 Comparative analysis: Australia, South Korea, Singapore, and emerging APAC



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Market structure: hyperscalers vs. domestic operators vs. telcos

5.2 Key player profiles (18 companies)

5.3 The sovereignty ownership spectrum in practice



6. The Hybrid Sovereignty Model

6.1 How hybrid sovereignty works: the workload sovereignty framework

6.2 The telco opportunity

6.3 Financial architecture: REITs, sovereign funds, and new capital vehicles



7. Risks, Scenarios, and Outlook

7.1 Growth drivers and inhibitors

7.2 Scenario analysis

7.3 Strategic implications for buyers



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4azy98

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