Direct to Shape Printer Market Size to Hit USD 8.71 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct to Shape Printer Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Direct to Shape Printer Market was valued at USD 3.23 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 8.71 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.45% over 2026-2035.”

Rising Demand for Customized Packaging and High-Quality Product Decoration Boost Market Growth Globally

Rise in consumers' inclination towards custom printing, attractive brand identity, and high-quality printing decoration is one of the main factors that are significantly driving the demand for direct-to-shape printing technology. There has been an increased adoption of direct printing techniques by many manufacturers operating in several industries such as cosmetics, beverages, electronics, and automobile due to their ability to make their products look attractive and have unique brands. Moreover, the increasing popularity of personalized packaging with short production cycles has forced many companies to adopt inkjet-based direct-to-shape printing techniques.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Koenig & Bauer AG

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Roland DG Corporation

Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd.

Kornit Digital Ltd.

Xaar plc

Seiko Epson Corporation

Canon Inc.

HP Inc.

Durst Group AG

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Brother Industries, Ltd.

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFI)

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Zimmer Austria

Engineered Printing Solutions

INX International Ink Co.

Marabu GmbH & Co. KG

Velox Ltd.

Direct to Shape Printer Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 3.23 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 8.71 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.45% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Technology (Inkjet, Laser, Others)

• By Ink Type (UV-based, Solvent-based, Aqueous-based)

• By End-Use (Cosmetics & Personal Care, Automotive, Electronics, Food & Beverage, Toys & Sporting Goods, Others)

• By Type (Single Pass, Multi Pass)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

Inkjet segment dominated the Direct to Shape Printer Market in 2025 with 57% market share due to its high level of printing versatility and enhanced resolution capability globally. The laser segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period due to the rising demand for permanent, quick, and eco-friendly marking methods in industrial packaging operations.

By Ink Type

UV-based segment dominated the Direct to Shape Printer Market in 2025 with 49% market share owing to the fast-curing property, good adhesion nature, and durability. Aqueous-based segment is expected to register the highest CAGR for the forecast period owing to growing environmental concerns globally.

By End-Use

Food & Beverage segment dominated the Direct to Shape Printer Market in 2025 with 31% market share due to the increased demand for customized and aesthetically pleasing packaging solutions in bottles, cans, and containers. The Cosmetics & Personal Care segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate owing to growing demand for premium packaging aesthetics globally.

By Type

Multi Pass segment dominated the Direct to Shape Printer Market in 2025 with 63% market share owing to the high print quality and accuracy globally. The Single Pass segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increased need for high-speed printing of the product.

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific region led the market with a share of 38% in the year 2025. Rising demands for high-end printing technologies will be influenced by the fast-paced growth of packaging, consumer goods, electronic goods, and automobiles manufacturing industries.

North America is considered to be the fastest-growing market within the Direct to Shape Printer Industry due to the increasing application of high-end printing technologies within sectors, such as packaging, cosmetics, food & beverages, and automobiles. The rising demand for customization and sustainable packaging along with smart labeling technology has played an important role in promoting growth in the North American market.

The U.S. Direct to Shape Printer Market was valued at USD 0.52 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.41 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.49% during 2026-2035. The market in the U.S. for Direct to Shape Printers is predicted to witness strong growth on account of the rising need for customized packaging, technological improvements in digital printing, and the growth of the e-commerce industry. Factors such as industrial automation, sustainability, and use of high-quality branded products contribute significantly towards the growth of the market.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Roland DG introduced a high-speed UV flatbed printer capable of direct object printing up to 242 mm thickness, offering ~3× faster output than previous models for industrial-scale customization.

Roland DG introduced a high-speed UV flatbed printer capable of direct object printing up to 242 mm thickness, offering ~3× faster output than previous models for industrial-scale customization. 2026: Epson announced SureColor G9000 for high-volume DTFilm production, extending its digital printing portfolio toward flexible substrate and object-adjacent applications with enhanced productivity and maintenance automation.

Exclusive Sections of the Direct to Shape Printer Market Report (The USPs):

MANUFACTURING OUTPUT METRICS – helps you understand regional production trends, manufacturing volume distribution, and output growth patterns for direct-to-shape printers across key global markets from 2020–2023.

– helps you understand regional production trends, manufacturing volume distribution, and output growth patterns for direct-to-shape printers across key global markets from 2020–2023. CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATE METRICS – helps you evaluate production efficiency, operational utilization levels across regions, and identify potential overcapacity or undersupply conditions impacting market expansion and investments.

– helps you evaluate production efficiency, operational utilization levels across regions, and identify potential overcapacity or undersupply conditions impacting market expansion and investments. MAINTENANCE & DOWNTIME METRICS – helps you analyze equipment reliability, frequency of operational downtime, maintenance requirements, and the impact of machine efficiency on production continuity and operational costs.

– helps you analyze equipment reliability, frequency of operational downtime, maintenance requirements, and the impact of machine efficiency on production continuity and operational costs. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE METRICS – helps you assess regional adoption of advanced direct-to-shape printing technologies, automation integration, digital workflow advancements, and innovation penetration across industrial applications.

– helps you assess regional adoption of advanced direct-to-shape printing technologies, automation integration, digital workflow advancements, and innovation penetration across industrial applications. EXPORT/IMPORT & TRADE FLOW METRICS – helps you identify regional trade dynamics, import-export trends, cross-border equipment movement, and the influence of international demand on the direct-to-shape printer market.

– helps you identify regional trade dynamics, import-export trends, cross-border equipment movement, and the influence of international demand on the direct-to-shape printer market. INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION & DIGITAL PRINTING METRICS – helps you uncover opportunities linked to smart manufacturing adoption, precision printing advancements, sustainable packaging applications, and increasing demand for customized printing solutions.

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