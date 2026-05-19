Terra Clean Energy Corp. Reports Strong Initial Results from the Airborne Radiometric & Photogrammetric Surveys at Prospector Freedom Uranium Project, Utah; Summer Exploration Program Underway

Vancouver B.C., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“Terra” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: C9O0) is pleased to announce highly encouraging initial results from recently completed airborne radiometric and Photogrammetric surveys at its Prospector Freedom Uranium Property in Piute County, Utah (the “Prospector Freedom Project”). The Company has also mobilized preparations for an extensive summer exploration program designed to rapidly advance the project toward drill-ready targets.

The Prospector Freedom Project is located within a historically productive uranium district that has produced approximately 1.33 Mlbs U 3 O 8 at reported average grades of 0.22% * and benefited from extensive historical exploration activity. Previous operators reported strong uranium grades and continuity along multiple mineralized trends, underscoring the district-scale potential for additional discoveries and future resource expansion.

Multiple High-Priority Uranium Targets Identified

The integrated airborne survey program was completed across the Company’s newly expanded 380-acre land package and has successfully identified several high-priority exploration zones exhibiting characteristics consistent with structurally controlled vein-style uranium mineralization. The survey was conducted by Land Survey Advisors of Heber City, Utah using a DJI Matrice 400 RTK quadcopter using terrain following and equipped with a Georadis D230A gamma ray spectrometer and a Zenmuse P1 45-megapixel mapping camera.

The radiometric survey outlined numerous discrete uranium anomalies associated with favorable host lithologies and established regional mineralized trends. These anomalies are interpreted as potential near-surface uranium-bearing zones and represent compelling follow-up targets for the Company’s upcoming field program.

Figure 1: Uranium radiometric data draped over 3D terrain.

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In parallel, the Photogrammetric survey delivered high-resolution 3D digital topographic data and 2D orthomosaic photographs over the property. This information has aided in identifying terrain features and shading which may represent alteration corridors and spatially coincide with the identified radiometric anomalies. This is valuable for the development of a 3D model of the property and will aid significantly in drill planning and targeting, significantly strengthening Terra’s confidence in the exploration targets.

Figure 2: High resolution photomosaic draped over 3D terrain showing high detail of ground features.

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“The combination of radiometric and Photogrammetric data has materially advanced our understanding of the Prospector Freedom Project,” stated Greg Cameron, CEO of Terra . “We are especially encouraged by the strong correlation between radiometric anomalies and terrain features identified. This integrated dataset has generated several compelling drill targets and provides a strong foundation for the next phase of exploration.”

Strategic Expansion of the Property Position

Earlier this year, Terra strategically expanded the Prospector Freedom Project through the staking of an additional 14 Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) lode claims surrounding the original six claims, substantially increasing the Company’s footprint to 380 acres within this highly prospective historical uranium district. The expanded land package was assembled following detailed historical data compilation and regional geological interpretation, securing additional prospective ground believed to host favorable uranium mineralization.

“We are excited with the data provided through these surveys”, commented Trevor Perkins, VP Exploration of Terra. “When combined with the digital dataset we continue to compile for the property, numerous targets have been identified for follow-up and potential drilling, with the ultimate goal of a 3D model and resource estimate on the horizon”, continued Mr. Perkins.

Summer Exploration Program & Drill Permitting Underway

Building on the positive survey results, Terra is now advancing a targeted summer exploration program that will include:

- Ground-truthing of airborne anomalies

- Detailed geological mapping

- Geochemical sampling

- Structural interpretation and target refinement

- Advancement of priority drill targets

Drill permitting is actively underway. Land Survey Advisors of Heber City, Utah, has been engaged to finalize permitting with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining.

All exploration activities are being conducted in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements and industry best practices. Terra remains committed to responsible exploration and environmental stewardship as it advances the Prospector Freedom Project.

About Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Terra Clean Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada as well as past producing uranium mines in Utah and uranium exploration properties in Wyoming, United States. The Company’s strategy is to find and advance late stage uranium projects to support growing demand for Nuclear Power and secure domestic mineral supply chains.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP.

“Greg Cameron”

Greg Cameron, CEO

Qualified Person

*The historical results, production, and interpretation described here in have not been verified and are extracted from US Geological Survey reports. The Company has not completed sufficient work to confirm and validate any of the historical data contained in this news release. The historical work does not meet NI 43-101 standards. The Company considers the historical work a reliable indication of the potential of the Marysvale Uranium District and the information may be of assistance to readers.

Gruner, J.W., Fetzer, W.G., and Rapaport, I., 1951, The Uranium Deposits near Marysvale, Piute County, Utah, Economic Geology Vol 46 No 3, pp. 243-251.

Steven, T.A., Cunningham, C. G., Naeser, C.W., and Mehnert, H.H., 1979, Revised stratigraphy and radiometric ages of volcanic rocks in the Marysvale area, west-central Utah: U.S. Geological Survey Bulletin 1469, 40 p.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and approved on behalf of the company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., the Company’s Vice President, Exploration, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s planned exploration activities on properties and the potential development of mineral resources and mineral reserves which may or may not occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: competition within the industry; actual results of current exploration activities; environmental risks; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future price of commodities; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining approvals or financing; risks related to indebtedness and the service of such indebtedness; as well as those factors, risks and uncertainties identified and reported in the Company’s public filings under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Greg Cameron, CEO

info@tcec.energy

416-277-6174