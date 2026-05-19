Compass Lexecon Expands Antitrust Expertise With Addition of Two Affiliates

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Lexecon, a subsidiary of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN), today announced that Anja Lambrecht, a Professor of Marketing at London Business School, and Matthew Notowidigdo, the David McDaniel Keller Professor of Economics at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, have affiliated with the firm.

Professor Lambrecht is an expert in digital economy and marketing and uses field experiments and econometric methods to research issues related to digital platforms, including online advertising and targeting, pricing and promotions, algorithmic biases and decision processes of consumers. Her experience includes researching the impact of AI on the digital economy and consumers’ online behavior. Professor Lambrecht has served as an expert witness for major technology companies including Amazon and Meta, and was an independent Digital Expert for the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority.

Professor Lambrecht’s work has been published in leading academic journals, including the Journal of Marketing Research, Marketing Science and Management Science. She is an Associate Editor at Journal of Marketing Research and Management Science. Prior to her academic career, Professor Lambrecht worked as a consultant at McKinsey & Company in Frankfurt.

Professor Notowidigdo is an expert in labor and health economics. He has studied the causes and consequences of long-term unemployment and the effects of immigrant visas on firms and workers. In health economics, he has studied the effects of public health insurance expansions on hospital finances and the effects of hospitalizations on consumer finances and labor market outcomes. Previously, Professor Notowidigdo was an associate at Lehman Brothers in the Fixed Income Division and has advised several professional sports teams on ticket pricing.

Professor Notowidigdo is a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economics Research, a member of the Board of Editors at the American Economic Journal - Economic Policy, and an Associate Editor at The Quarterly Journal of Economics. He is also a Scientific Director at J-PAL North America and a Co-Director of the Tolan Center for Healthcare.

“Our clients are navigating an increasingly complex regulatory and competition landscape and turn to us for clear, persuasive analysis tailored to their specific needs,” said Daniel R. Fischel, President and Chairman of Compass Lexecon. “We are thrilled that Anja and Matthew have joined our leading roster of affiliates. Their expertise in digital markets, labor and health economics strengthens the firm’s ability to provide our clients with the highest level of support.”

About Compass Lexecon

Compass Lexecon is internationally recognized as a leading economic consulting firm with preeminent competition, finance, intellectual property, international arbitration, and energy practices. With more than 600 professionals in 23 offices around the world, Compass Lexecon offers a global perspective on economic matters. For the past 19 years, Compass Lexecon has been ranked as one of the leading antitrust economics firms in the world by the Global Competition Review. To learn more about Compass Lexecon or to find one of our professionals, please visit www.compasslexecon.com.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of March 31, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com .

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