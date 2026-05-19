The National Association of Special Education Teachers (NASET) Announces Inaugural Trusted Special Education Service Providers Listing

New York, NY, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Special Education Teachers (NASET) today announced the release of its inaugural Trusted Special Education Service Providers listing, featuring four organizations that demonstrate a meaningful commitment to serving educators, professionals, and families in the special education community.

The NASET Trusted Special Education Service Providers listing gives educators, administrators, and families a curated resource to identify providers with a demonstrated dedication to the needs of students with disabilities and the professionals who serve them. Each provider featured in this inaugural listing was selected for their commitment to the special education community and the quality and accessibility of their offerings.

The four providers featured in this inaugural listing are:

Tourette Association of America - The only national organization dedicated to raising awareness, advancing research, and providing ongoing support to individuals and families impacted by Tourette Syndrome and Tic Disorders. Tourette Association of America also offers educator-specific resources and toolkits to help school professionals better support students with Tourette Syndrome in the classroom.





- The only national organization dedicated to raising awareness, advancing research, and providing ongoing support to individuals and families impacted by Tourette Syndrome and Tic Disorders. Tourette Association of America also offers educator-specific resources and toolkits to help school professionals better support students with Tourette Syndrome in the classroom. Southpaw Enterprises - Since their founding in 1978, Southpaw has been dedicated to developing and manufacturing sensory integration and neurodevelopmental products to help therapeutic professionals, people with special needs, their families, and other professionals solve problems and overcome challenges. Southpaw works closely with therapists and specialists nationwide to provide sensory integration and multi-sensory environment products for use in both clinical and educational settings.





- Since their founding in 1978, Southpaw has been dedicated to developing and manufacturing sensory integration and neurodevelopmental products to help therapeutic professionals, people with special needs, their families, and other professionals solve problems and overcome challenges. Southpaw works closely with therapists and specialists nationwide to provide sensory integration and multi-sensory environment products for use in both clinical and educational settings. Flourishing Well - A special education advocacy and educational consulting practice offering IEP and 504 plan guidance, school meeting accompaniment, individualized accommodations planning, and parent coaching. With over 30 years of experience as a career-long special educator, educational consultant, and thought leader, Flourishing Well founder Amy Morales provides families with clear, actionable strategies to navigate complex school systems with confidence.





- A special education advocacy and educational consulting practice offering IEP and 504 plan guidance, school meeting accompaniment, individualized accommodations planning, and parent coaching. With over 30 years of experience as a career-long special educator, educational consultant, and thought leader, Flourishing Well founder Amy Morales provides families with clear, actionable strategies to navigate complex school systems with confidence. Insurance Canopy - A provider of affordable, accessible professional liability insurance designed for educators, including special education teachers, tutors, substitute teachers, and independent contractors. Insurance Canopy believes insurance should be easy, accessible, and affordable for educators.

"The educators, professionals, and families who make up our community deserve access to services and resources they can trust," said NASET. "This inaugural listing reflects our commitment to connecting our community with providers who truly understand the unique demands of the special education space. We look forward to building upon this listing in the years ahead to ensure our members and families have all the resources they need."

NASET will continue to expand its recognition programs this spring with the anticipated release of the 2026 Schools of Excellence and Exceptional Charter Schools listings, recognizing private special education schools and public charter schools across the country that demonstrate the highest standards of care and programming for students with disabilities.

About NASET

Founded in 2004, the National Association of Special Education Teachers (NASET) provides five board certifications in areas including special education advocacy, IEP development, and paraprofessional support. NASET serves a community of over 100,000 teachers, administrators, professionals, and families, offering a weekly newsletter, monthly webinars on critical special education topics such as policy, law, and IEP composition, an active private membership community, and publishing the Journal of the American Academy of Special Education Professionals (JAASEP), a peer-reviewed journal advancing research, policy, and practice.

With certifications, memberships, and advertising opportunities reaching one of the largest and most dedicated audiences in the field, NASET continues to be the trusted national leader for resources, recognition, and professional growth in special education.