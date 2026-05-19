SNS Bondholders Secure Compensation Settlements Following Dutch Ministry Deadline





ROME, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Martingale Risk has announced the successful completion of private settlements through direct negotiations for investors holding SNS REAAL and SNS Bank subordinated bonds. These assets were originally expropriated by the Dutch state during the 2013 nationalization of the financial group.

Following the expiration of the Dutch Ministry of Finance's official compensation deadline in 2023, these private settlements demonstrate that recovery pathways remain available for eligible bondholders. The results confirm that legal recourse and compensation accessibility persist despite the closure of official government channels.

Historical Context and Legal Framework

SNS REAAL N.V. and SNS Bank N.V. underwent nationalization on February 1, 2013, following a €3.7 billion capital injection by the Dutch government intended to prevent systemic financial collapse. This intervention was necessitated by significant losses within the group's Property Finance division.

As a consequence of the nationalization, specific subordinated bonds were expropriated, resulting in total value loss for holders. On February 11, 2021, the Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber issued a ruling confirming compensation eligibility for holders of several specific securities.

Eligible Securities

The following International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) have been identified as eligible for compensation under the established legal framework:

XS0097515307

XS0172565482

XS0310904155

XS0363514893

XS0468954523

XS0552743048





Martingale Risk continues to facilitate negotiations for remaining bondholders who were affected by the 2013 expropriation but did not meet the initial 2023 Ministry deadline.

About Martingale Risk

Martingale Risk is a financial litigation and recovery firm based in Rome, Italy, specializing in the recovery of losses resulting from banking malpractice and expropriation.

https://www.martingalerisk.co.uk/open-cases/sns-reaal-and-sns-bank-subordinated-bonds

Contact

Legal Counsel

Ellen Grönholm

Martingale Risk

gronholm@martingalerisk.com

+390632652828

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/527f4035-6f63-485a-a13b-0957d9197321

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab78e61a-5a77-46a9-99cf-969a75c9c45a