Global Commercial Humanoid Robotics Market Research 2025-2030 with Focus on China and United States Featuring Figure AI, Agility, Tesla, UBTECH, Boston Dynamics, Apptronik, AgiBot, Unitree, and Leju

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Humanoid Robotics Market, 2025-2030: Size, Readiness Assessment, and Enterprise Deployment Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global commercial humanoid robotics market generated an estimated $0.9 billion in revenue in 2025 from an estimated 8,000 to 16,000 bipedal units depending on source and definition, yet published market size estimates for the same year range from $0.6 billion to $5.6 billion.

This report reconciles that variance and introduces a four-tier readiness framework that separates deployments with a visible path to commercial viability from those that remain speculative.



As of early 2026, sustained commercial humanoid robot deployments remain concentrated among a handful of companies. The most advanced programs include UBTECH Robotics (Walker S2 deployed across BYD, Geely, FAW-VW, Foxconn, and others, with ~$112M in cumulative orders and several hundred units delivered since November 2025), AgiBot (5,100+ units shipped, $140M+ in 2025 revenue across entertainment, data production, manufacturing, and services), and Agility Robotics (Digit operating at a GXO-operated warehouse under a paid RaaS model since mid-2024).

Among Western companies specifically, Agility/GXO remains the only deployment that has transitioned from pilot to paid commercial operations. The most extensive Western industrial pilot to date, Figure AI's 11-month program at BMW's Spartanburg manufacturing facility, concluded, with Figure AI framing it as a development milestone for the F.03 platform. China accounted for more than 80% of all humanoid robot installations in 2025, with global sales revenue crossing $500M for the first time.

Despite this early commercial traction, the sector absorbed an estimated $4-5 billion in humanoid-specific investment capital in 2025, yielding a funding-to-revenue ratio of roughly 4-5:1 - still extreme by technology sector standards. The structural gap between the sector's mega-funded leaders and its long tail is illustrated by the February 2026 Realbotix-Onconetix transaction, in which a humanoid robotics company with $1.8 million in book value pursued a reverse merger into a NASDAQ-listed biotech shell - a capital formation path that reveals how fragmented and immature the market's infrastructure remains below the headline funding rounds.



This report projects the market to reach $7.0 billion by 2030 (~51% CAGR base case), with conservative and optimistic scenarios ranging from $3.5 billion (~31% CAGR) to $15.0 billion (~76% CAGR). Growth is analyzed across four readiness tiers: industrial logistics (commercially deployed), manufacturing (active pilots), professional applications including education and healthcare (mixed maturity), and service/consumer (pre-commercial). Market sizing is segmented by application tier, geography, and revenue model across 10 data tables and 10 charts and figures.



The report profiles 16 companies including Figure AI, Agility Robotics, Tesla, UBTECH Robotics, Boston Dynamics, Apptronik, AgiBot, Unitree Robotics, and Leju Robotics.



Designed for enterprise technology strategists, robotics investors, and corporate development teams evaluating commercial humanoid robotics opportunities.



Report Highlights:

Market Sizing with Full Transparency: The global commercial humanoid robotics market reached an estimated $0.9 billion in 2025 across 8,000 to 16,000 bipedal units, projected to grow to $7.0 billion by 2030 at a base-case CAGR of approximately 51%, with scenario bounds of $3.5 billion (conservative) to $15.0 billion (optimistic).

Definitional Variance Reconciled: Published market size estimates for 2025 range from $0.6 billion to $5.6 billion - a 9x spread driven by definitional differences in what qualifies as a "humanoid robot." This report scope-adjusts each published estimate back to a consistent definition, revealing that the variance is definitional, not analytical.

Deployment Reality Check: As of early 2026, sustained commercial deployments remain concentrated among UBTECH Robotics (~$112M in cumulative orders), AgiBot (5,100+ units shipped, $140M+ in 2025 revenue), and Agility Robotics (paid RaaS at a GXO warehouse since mid-2024). Among Western companies, Agility/GXO remains the only deployment that has transitioned from pilot to paid commercial operations. China accounted for more than 80% of all humanoid robot installations in 2025.

Reliability Data Void Identified: No humanoid robot manufacturer publishes mean-time-between-failure (MTBF) data for production environments, leaving enterprise buyers without the single metric most critical to automation capital allocation decisions.

Investment Overweight Quantified: An estimated $4-5 billion in humanoid-specific funding in 2025 against ~$0.9 billion in revenue yields a funding-to-revenue ratio of roughly 4-5:1 - still extreme by technology sector standards and reminiscent of autonomous vehicles circa 2018.

Service Tier Acceptance Barriers: Academic meta-analysis of 62 independent studies finds that service robots reduce customers' positive emotion and intention compared to human agents, directly challenging the near-term viability of robot-staffed service settings - though humanoid robots with visual output outperformed non-humanoid robots.

Chinese Capacity-First Strategy: Chinese component suppliers are building production capacity for 100,000 to 1 million humanoid robot-equivalent units annually without confirmed large-scale orders - a strategy that will either establish market dominance or trigger industry-wide margin compression.

This report will provide answers to the following questions:

What is the actual size of the commercial humanoid robotics market once definitional scope is controlled - and what are the explicit, stress-testable assumptions behind the base, conservative, and optimistic 2030 projections?

Why do published market size estimates range from $0.6 billion to $5.6 billion, and what happens to that variance when each estimate is scope-adjusted to a consistent definition?

Which humanoid robot deployments have achieved sustained commercial operations versus remaining in pilot stages - and what does the four-tier readiness framework reveal about which application tiers have a viable path to scale?

What reliability and safety data gaps should enterprise buyers understand before committing automation capital to humanoid platforms?

Does the sector's 4-5:1 funding-to-revenue ratio signal an autonomous-vehicle-style timeline correction, and what does the 20,000:1 valuation gap between leaders and the long tail reveal about market maturity?

What does peer-reviewed research on customer acceptance reveal about the near-term viability of humanoid robots in service and consumer settings?

What catalysts and milestones should enterprise strategists and robotics investors watch for in 2026-2027?

Geographical coverage: Global (with China and United States focus)



Who will benefit from this research?

Enterprise technology strategists evaluating humanoid robotics for warehouse, manufacturing, and service operations

Robotics investors and venture capital firms assessing commercial viability and deployment timelines

Corporate development teams conducting due diligence on humanoid robotics companies

Automation and operations executives benchmarking humanoid robots against existing automation alternatives

Supply chain and logistics leaders exploring next-generation material handling solutions

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 55 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 51.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Key Findings

1.3 Forecast Summary



2. Market Definition and Scope

2.1 What Counts as a Humanoid Robot

2.2 Definitional Variance Across Published Estimates

2.3 Scope Adjustments and Reconciliation



3. The Four-Tier Readiness Framework

3.1 Tier 1: Industrial Logistics (Commercially Deployed)

3.2 Tier 2: Manufacturing (Active Pilots)

3.3 Tier 3: Professional Applications (Mixed Maturity)

3.4 Tier 4: Service and Consumer (Pre-Commercial)

3.5 Tier Migration Dynamics

3.6 Deployment Evidence Assessment



4. Market Size and Forecast

4.1 2025 Market Size: Three-Method Triangulation

4.2 Unit Volume Analysis

4.3 Base Case Forecast (2025-2030)

4.4 Conservative Scenario

4.5 Optimistic Scenario

4.6 Key Assumptions and Sensitivity



5. Market Segmentation

5.1 By Application Tier

5.2 By Geography

5.3 By Revenue Model

5.4 ASP Trajectory Analysis



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Share and Shipment Rankings

6.2 Funding and Valuation Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (16 Companies)

6.4 Long-Tail Market Structure



7. Technology and Cost Dynamics

7.1 BOM and Manufacturing Cost Trajectories

7.2 Reliability and MTBF Data Gap

7.3 Chinese Component Supply Chain Capacity

7.4 Unit Economics and ROI Framework



8. Growth Drivers and Headwinds

8.1 Demand-Side Drivers

8.2 Supply-Side Drivers

8.3 Headwinds and Risk Factors

8.4 Academic Evidence on Service-Tier Acceptance



9. Market Context: The Realbotix-ONCO Transaction and What It Reveals

9.1 Transaction Structure and Terms

9.2 What Reverse Mergers Signal About Market Maturity



10. Implications and Outlook

10.1 Enterprise Buyer Implications

10.2 Investor Implications

10.3 2026-2027 Catalysts and Milestones

Companies Featured

Figure AI

Agility Robotics

Tesla (Optimus)

UBTECH Robotics

Boston Dynamics (Atlas)

Apptronik

AgiBot

Unitree Robotics

Leju Robotics

1X Technologies

Realbotix Corp

Sanctuary AI

Fourier Intelligence

Clone Robotics

Neura Robotics

Physical Intelligence (AI platform)





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7hoq1m

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