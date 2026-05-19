Bitget lists Superform (UP) for Spot Trading

 | Source: Bitget Limited Bitget Limited

Seychelles

Bitget Limited

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has announced the addition of Superform (UP) to the DeFi zone, adding it for spot trading. Trading for the UP/USDT pair opens on May 19, 2026, 12:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from May 20, 2026, 12:00 (UTC).

Superform is an on-chain neobank and cross-chain yield marketplace that simplifies how users save, swap, and earn yield across blockchain ecosystems. The platform addresses the fragmentation of decentralized finance, where users typically struggle with manual bridging, disparate wallets, and complex routing, by consolidating diverse earning opportunities across multiple blockchains into a single, non-custodial interface. This integration democratizes professional-grade wealth management, allowing global market participants to experience the simplicity of modern digital banking while retaining full ownership of their assets.

Through automated cross-chain execution, users can move assets, access yield strategies, and manage positions across networks through streamlined, single-transaction workflows. The ecosystem is anchored by its native utility token, UP, which coordinates decentralized governance, empowers holders to vote on platform integrations, and secures network operations through validator staking requirements. Together, Superform lowers entry barriers and eliminates execution complexity, maximizing capital efficiency and delivering secure, cross-chain yield aggregation.

Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget’s listing highlights a different tier of assets—projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of Superform (UP) further enhances these opportunities, reinforcing Bitget’s role in bridging the gap between sophisticated decentralized finance architectures and intuitive, secure wealth management.

For more details on Superform (UP), visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com 

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95d9bf34-e363-4a51-a8ff-90fc8d63551c


Tags

Bitget UEX Universal Exchange Superform Neobank DeFi
GlobeNewswire

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