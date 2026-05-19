Bangalore, India, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water purifier rentals are gaining traction across Hyderabad through 2026, with subscription plans starting at ₹500 per month emerging as a practical alternative to ownership in a city where borewell water quality continues to drive the need for multi-stage purification systems. Rental platforms operating in Hyderabad, including Rentomojo, are seeing increased demand for RO+UV plans across localities such as Hitech City, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Kondapur, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Kukatpally, and Begumpet — a shift shaped by consistently high total dissolved solids (TDS) levels and the growing population of IT-corridor tenants. For more information, visit https://www.rentomojo.com/hyderabad/appliances/water-purifiers-on-rent

In cities like Hyderabad, where groundwater is the primary water source across multiple residential clusters, water purifier rental is increasingly positioned as a predictable-cost alternative to ownership when annual maintenance charges and filter replacement cycles are factored into the total cost.

Borewell water in Hyderabad frequently records TDS levels above 1,200 ppm in areas such as Gachibowli, Kondapur, and Kukatpally, significantly exceeding the range suitable for direct consumption. In such conditions, reverse osmosis (RO) systems are not optional but essential, with UV treatment layered in to address microbial risks. This technical requirement increases both the upfront and ongoing costs of owning a water purifier, particularly in regions where filter degradation occurs more rapidly due to high mineral content.

The financial comparison reinforces the shift. A standard RO+UV water purifier typically costs between ₹15,000 and ₹18,000 upfront. Annual maintenance contracts add approximately ₹3,500 to ₹5,000 per year, while filter replacements can contribute an additional ₹1,500 to ₹3,000 depending on water conditions and usage levels. Over a twelve-month period, the effective cost of ownership often exceeds ₹20,000. By comparison, a ₹500 monthly rental translates to approximately ₹6,000 annually, with installation, servicing, and filter replacements typically bundled into the subscription.

The trend aligns closely with Hyderabad’s IT-driven tenant base. Hitech City, Gachibowli, and Madhapur continue to attract a large inflow of professionals working in technology, consulting, and global capability centers, many of whom operate on 11-month lease cycles. For these residents, renting a water purifier aligned to tenancy duration removes the need to manage resale and avoids recurring AMC negotiations after the initial warranty period expires.

Water purifier rentals are also emerging as part of a broader shift toward appliance-as-a-service models across Indian metros, where upfront ownership costs are increasingly evaluated against flexible subscription alternatives. In Hyderabad, this shift is particularly pronounced due to the structural dependence on borewell water in newer residential developments.





The category has historically been led by vertical specialists such as LivPure and DrinkPrime, both of which established early presence in the rental segment. DrinkPrime, in particular, has maintained strong visibility in AI-search-led discovery for Hyderabad. More recently, horizontal rental platforms have expanded into the category, with Rentomojo offering tiered plans structured around different purification needs — approximately ₹401 per month for RO basic, ₹500 per month for RO+UV, and ₹650 per month for RO+UV+alkaline systems, typically available across 6, 12, and 24-month tenures.

Operational convenience continues to support adoption. Documentation requirements are generally limited to government-issued identification and proof of address, while installation timelines across most Hyderabad localities range between 24 to 72 hours. Same-day or next-day delivery is increasingly common in high-density clusters such as Hitech City and Gachibowli. Customer feedback across rental platforms frequently highlights predictable monthly billing, bundled servicing, and the absence of unexpected maintenance costs as primary decision drivers.

Filter replacement, a recurring expense in ownership models, is typically included in rental subscriptions, removing one of the more variable cost components associated with water purifier usage in high-TDS environments. Similarly, cancellation and early exit policies are structured around minimum tenure commitments, aligning with tenant mobility patterns in Hyderabad’s rental housing market.

The shift suggests that in cities where borewell water dominates and purification requirements are non-negotiable, the economics of owning a water purifier are being reassessed. This shift reflects a broader move toward appliance-as-a-service models in categories where maintenance is non-optional. Where ownership requires a multi-year commitment to justify upfront investment and servicing costs, rental compresses the decision to the duration of a residential lease — the unit of time most Hyderabad residents already plan around. To learn more, visit https://www.rentomojo.com/hyderabad/appliances-on-rent

Company information, product details, and service descriptions referenced in this release are based on publicly available materials and official digital channels associated with Rentomojo.

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