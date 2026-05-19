Arctera and Enterprise Vault Expand Leadership Team with New Sales Leaders to Drive Strategic Growth

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctera and Enterprise Vault, both business units of Cloud Software Group, today announced the appointment of three new sales leaders to support continued growth across its enterprise compliance and governance portfolios. The appointments include Jeff Thomas as Global Sales Leader for Enterprise Vault, along with Chris Hartley as Americas Sales Leader for Arctera and Brenda Sheahan as International Sales Leader for Arctera.

Arctera appointed Chris Hartley as Americas Sales Leader, overseeing enterprise business development for the Arctera Unified Platform. Chris brings 15+ years of experience in SaaS archiving, eDiscovery, and surveillance, including roles at Bloomberg and Global Relay. At Arctera, Chris will focus on accelerating enterprise adoption, expanding strategic customer and partner relationships, and driving growth across the Americas.

In addition, Brenda Sheahan joins as International Sales Leader. Previously, Brenda transitioned from Veritas where she spent 8 years overseeing the SaaS Renewals business across EMEA, focusing on Digital Compliance. At Arctera, she will lead the Enterprise Team for EMEA and APJ focusing on new customer acquisitions, and delivering enterprise compliance solutions for our growing customer base.

Jeff Thomas joins Enterprise Vault with more than 25 years of IT sales leadership experience, including roles at VCE, HPE, and Citrix, a Cloud Software Group company. He will lead the global enterprise account executive team for the Enterprise Vault dedicated business, strengthening the company’s focus on delivering enterprise archiving, compliance, and governance solutions for organizations that require full control over their data environments.

“Our customers are managing more data, more complexity, and greater compliance demands than ever,” said Soniya Bopache, SVP and GM, at Arctera and Enterprise Vault. “These new leaders bring exceptionally strong sales experience and a deep understanding of enterprise customer needs. These appointments strengthen our sales leadership at an important time for the business and position us to better support customers as their needs continue to grow and regulations evolve.”

About Arctera

Arctera, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, is the leading global provider of compliance and governance solutions that enable firms to unleash game-changing technologies into their organizations while minimizing risk. Created in 2024 from Veritas Technologies, Arctera helps the biggest companies in the world monitor and control exactly how their information is being accessed, used and shared. The Arctera® Unified Platform is able to capture data from over 130+ different content sources, and more than 280 AI policies help firms streamline compliance and adapt to evolving regulations. Learn more at www.arctera.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

Contact: press@arctera.com

About Enterprise Vault

Enterprise Vault, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, is a global leader in enterprise archiving, compliance, and governance solutions for organizations that require full control over their data environments. Trusted by many of the world’s most regulated industries, Enterprise Vault enables firms to manage, monitor, and govern information across its lifecycle while maintaining strict data residency, sovereignty, and security requirements. Through integrated archiving, surveillance, eDiscovery, capture, classification, and data risk intelligence, Enterprise Vault helps reduce organizations risk, streamline investigations, and enforce defensible governance, all within customer-controlled infrastructures. Learn more at enterprisevault.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .