TON Strategy Company Highlights Launch of Acton Developer Toolchain for the TON Ecosystem

LAS VEGAS, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TON Strategy Company (“TON Strategy” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TONX), a digital asset treasury company dedicated to supporting the TON ecosystem, today spotlighted the recent introduction of Acton, a new integrated developer toolchain for The Open Network (“TON”). Acton is designed to simplify how developers build, test, debug, deploy and audit TON-based smart contract applications and is intended to support the next generation of AI-native and agentic applications on the TON blockchain.

Acton is a unified development environment built around Tolk, TON’s smart contract language, and includes tooling focused on testing, debugging, transaction inspection, contract verification and deployment workflows. The launch reflects TON’s broader effort to simplify and institutionalize the developer experience as the network continues to expand across wallets, payments, bots, mini apps and other consumer-scale applications integrated with the Telegram ecosystem.

TON’s differentiated asynchronous, message-based architecture is designed to support scalable, high-throughput applications at consumer scale, but it also requires more advanced developer infrastructure than many traditional blockchains. Acton is intended to help streamline that complexity by providing a more integrated framework for application development, testing and validation purpose-built for TON. TON Strategy believes infrastructure initiatives like Acton are increasingly important as the ecosystem evolves toward more automated and AI-native applications that require greater reliability, observability and developer confidence at scale.

Combined with Telegram’s global distribution, wallet infrastructure, bots and mini app ecosystem, developer platforms like Acton represent another important step in expanding TON’s long-term utility, strengthening developer adoption and supporting broader ecosystem growth.

“TON Strategy Company primarily participates at the foundational network layer through staking and governance activities that help secure the TON blockchain,” said Kevin Wilson, CEO of TON Strategy Company. “But long-term ecosystem growth will also depend on continued innovation at the application layer. Developer tooling like Acton is important because it can make TON easier to build on, test and scale — particularly as AI-native and autonomous applications begin to require more reliable blockchain infrastructure. We fully support that journey.”

TON Strategy believes Acton is a relevant example of the type of ecosystem development needed to make the TON network easier to build on, more accessible to developers and better positioned for broader application adoption over time.

About TON Strategy Company

TON Strategy Company (Nasdaq: TONX) is focused on the accumulation of $TON – the native cryptocurrency of Telegram’s billion-user platform – for long-term investment, whether acquired through deployment of proceeds from capital raising activity, staking rewards or via open market purchases. The Company aims to steadily expand its $TON holdings, stake $TON, and support the development of a tokenized economy inside Telegram.

In addition, the Company continues to operate legacy business units, including MARKET.live, a multi-vendor livestream shopping platform, and LyveCom, an AI-powered social commerce innovator that enables brands and merchants to deliver omnichannel livestream shopping experiences across websites, apps, and social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: our business and growth strategy; the expected benefits, utility, growth, adoption and development of the TON blockchain and Toncoin ecosystem; the potential impact of developer tools and agentic applications; market growth; and benefit to shareholders. Without limiting the foregoing, in some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our incursion of significant net losses and uncertainty whether we will achieve or maintain profitable operations; our ability to grow and compete in the future, and to execute our business strategy; our decision to implement a cryptocurrency treasury strategy, whereby we acquire Toncoin, the native cryptocurrency of The Open Network (“TON”) blockchain and our dependence on TON and Toncoin as a result of this strategy; our ability to maintain and expand our customer base and to convince our customers to increase the use of our services and/or platform; our financial results and the market price of our common stock may be affected by the price of Toncoin, and our Toncoin holdings will be less liquid than cash and cash equivalents; changes in the broader digital asset regulatory landscape and as it relates to TON and Toncoin and our failure to comply with applicable regulatory requirements and risks related to any actions we may take to prevent or correct such failure; the availability of opportunities to stake Toncoin; our ability to maintain and expand our customer base and to convince our customers to increase the use of our services and/or platform; the competitive market in which we operate; our ability to increase the number of our strategic relationships or grow the revenues received from our current strategic relationships; our ability to develop existing services or acceptable new services that keep pace with technological developments; our ability to successfully launch new product platforms, including MARKET.live, the rate of adoption of these platforms and the revenue generated from these platforms; our ability to deliver our services, as we depend on third party providers; our ability to attract and retain qualified management personnel; our susceptibility to cybersecurity incidents and other disruptions, particularly as it relates to our holdings of Toncoin; our ability to maintain compliance with the listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market; the impact of, and our ability to operate our business and effectively manage our growth under evolving and uncertain global economic, political, and social trends, including legislation banning or otherwise hampering the digital asset landscape, inflation, rising interest rates, and recessionary concerns; and other important factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which is accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and our Investor Relations page on our website at www.tonstrat.com/shareholders.

Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

TONX@gateway-grp.com