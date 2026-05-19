IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Robert Price, CEO of Greenland Energy Company

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The MiningNewsWire Podcast features revealing sit-downs with executives who are shaping the future of the global mining industry. The latest episode features Robert Price, CEO of Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND), an energy company focused on Greenland's Jameson Land Basin.

To begin the interview, Price discussed Greenland Energy’s recent financing and its fully funded drilling program in the Jameson Land Basin.

“We went through a de-SPAC process and just raised $70 million… Our project is fully funded to drill two wells in Greenland. The wells are at 70 degrees latitude — the same latitude as Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, discovered by ARCO in the 60s and 70s. ARCO identified our 2-million-acre position as its number one prospect after Prudhoe Bay and spent over $275 million on seismic programs, building an airport and a seaport, but oil prices cratered and they never drilled the well. We’ve reprocessed that seismic with modern techniques, and our independent engineering report suggests an upside of over 13 billion barrels of oil. We’re drilling our first two wells this year.”

Price then outlined the geological characteristics of the basin and the project’s conventional resource profile.

“Before continental drift, our basin was part of the North Sea, so our rocks are exactly the same as the North Sea. We have oil skims on the surface that we have genetically tested to be the exact fingerprint of North Sea Brent crude, 40-degree light sweet crude. When the Ukrainian war broke out, Europe was importing over 2 million barrels of oil a day from Russia, which they stopped importing. The U.S. shale industry made up that shortfall. Well, if prices go back to $60–$70 a barrel, the U.S. cannot make up that short supply. That’s why our project, when we drill these wells, could be very significant not only to U.S. energy security, but to Europe as well.”

Looking ahead, Price detailed the operational timeline for the company’s first drilling campaign and what investors should expect through 2026.

“The logistics are already in place. Our first location is three miles from the beach. We’ll do a beach landing of drilling equipment, and we’ll have our road ready to go. During the first freeze, in the first part of October, we expect to begin drilling our very first well. Just on that first location, our independent engineering report says the well could prove up to 2.9 billion barrels of oil.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith for a conversation with Robert Price, CEO of Greenland Energy, as he discusses the company’s fully funded Arctic drilling campaign, the geological foundation of the Jameson Land Basin and the operational milestones expected through 2026.

To hear the whole podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit https://podcast.miningnewswire.com

The latest installment of The MiningNewsWire Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series. For more than 20 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies.

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About Greenland Energy Company

Greenland Energy Company is an exploration-stage oil and gas company focused on responsibly exploring and seeking to develop Greenland's hydrocarbon resources, with an emphasis on the Jameson Land Basin in East Greenland. The company's primary mission is to unlock the frontier hydrocarbon potential of the Jameson Land Basin, an approximately 2-million-acre onshore licensed area, through the application of modern exploration technologies. The company is preparing to execute the first modern onshore drilling campaign in the region, currently planned for 2026.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.GreenlandEnergyCo.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 20+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

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