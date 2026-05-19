Advanced Magnet Lab (AML) Awarded $2 Million Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Contract to Qualify Innovative, 100% U.S.-Made High-Grade Sintered NdFeB Permanent Magnets for Defense

MELBOURNE, Fla., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc. ("AML"), a recognized global leader in the development of innovative permanent magnet solutions, today announced that it has been awarded a $2 million Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) contract for the qualification of domestic high-grade sintered NdFeB PM-Wire™ magnets for defense. The award further positions AML to develop innovative manufacturing solutions for domestic production and qualification of sintered permanent magnets for both defense and commercial industries—with plans underway to rapidly scale manufacturing across end-use applications.

This latest award follows the company’s longstanding work with U.S. government agencies, spanning the Department of War and Department of Energy for permanent magnet-based solutions and manufacturing.

This award is facilitated by a two-year contract with the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). The work performed under this award includes supply chain management, alloying, and permanent magnet manufacturing, including alloy composition optimization for NdFeB magnet grades such as N48SH and N35EH by implementing advanced manufacturing techniques.

“We are at a true turning point for the U.S. rare earth magnet industry, and AML is immensely proud to be partnering with the U.S. government, the defense industry, and supply chain partners to meet the problem head-on—and deliver,” said Wade Senti, President of AML. “We are eager and ready to provide the consistency, traceability, and speed that defense customers require, during a moment as high-stakes as ever,” added Senti.

AML’s novel manufacturing process, PM-Wire™, simplifies the production of permanent magnets, while expanding the possibilities for magnet design, materials, and performance characteristics. Continuous and automated by design, the process is built for rapid industrialization within an existing magnet making framework.

This process is adaptable to a variety of applications, including those that benefit from magnets in unique configurations and material compositions, such as electric motors.

In addition to sintered NdFeB permanent magnets—and as part of AML’s commercialization roadmap—the company is developing permanent magnets with a number of other magnet materials and magnet alloys. This includes Samarium Iron Nitride (SmFeN), Manganese Bismuth (MnBi), anisotropic NdFeB (bonded materials), and (Mischmetal-Nd) FeB. In particular, AML's approach with (Mischmetal-Nd) FeB allows for permanent magnets with less critical rare earth elements and clear traceability of inputs for end-use customers.

Some examples of AML’s magnet products developed from this innovation include:

PM-Uniform™ – straight, curved, ring or helical magnets with transverse or radial magnetization.

– straight, curved, ring or helical magnets with transverse or radial magnetization. PM-360™ – straight, ring or helical magnets with "Continuously Changing Magnetization Direction."

– straight, ring or helical magnets with "Continuously Changing Magnetization Direction." PM-Axial™ – curved magnets with Axial magnetization allow for rotor topologies having breakthrough benefits.





To support the domestic feedstock pathway called for under the award—and in addition to AML’s other existing supply chain contributors—AML is collaborating with a group of leading U.S. and European rare earth suppliers and innovators. These strategic partners will provide the critical inputs, including rare earth oxides and metals, required for magnet production.

Phoenix Tailings, a leading U.S.-based rare earth metals producer building a stable, rare earth supply chain from tailings to metal, will serve as a strategic supplier of NdPr and Dy metals in the program. Ionic Rare Earths Limited, a miner, refiner and recycler of sustainable and traceable magnet and heavy rare earths, rapidly expanding their magnet recycling footprint across Europe and the US, will likewise serve as a strategic supplier of NdPr and Dy oxides. Momentum, a Dallas, TX-based critical minerals processing company with its proprietary MSX refining platform, will likely serve as a supplier of NdPr oxides.

AML is a privately held company funded through strategic government engagements as well as private capital.

Throughout the Spring, AML’s leaders have been active in contributing to media conversations and providing industry thought leadership. Specifically, AML was recently profiled in a Mining.com feature story—Reimagining magnet materials: How AML is challenging the rare earth status quo—and subsequently, Wade Senti penned a comprehensive, state-of-the-industry op-ed, also in Mining.com: Permanent magnets are the spear in the critical minerals supply chain.

Wade was also joined by AML’s Chief Technology Officer, Philippe Masson, for an in-person appearance on the Munro Live podcast—the media division of the Munro Associates, a leading consultancy for U.S. automakers in Detroit: How AML Is Reinventing Permanent Magnet Motors | Munro Live Podcast. Led by U.S. automotive pioneer Sandy Munro, Munro Live at the forefront of U.S. automotive media conversation. Munro Live’s interviews with Tesla’s Elon Musk, Ford’s Jim Farley, and Rivian’s RJ Scaringe are available here.

For more information on AML’s innovative permanent magnet solutions, visit their website.