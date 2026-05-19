Cementation and Terra Nova Technologies Announce Conclusion of Strategic Ownership Transition

NORTH BAY, Ontario, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The strategic ownership transition of Cementation and Terra Nova Technologies (TNT) has been concluded, strengthening their position for continued growth and ongoing delivery of high-quality mining solutions across their global operations. The new ownership structure places the group on a far stronger footing, backed by substantial capital support from major institutional investors with a clear long-term strategic focus.

The process, which began in June 2025, establishes a new ownership structure that supports collaboration and synergies between Cementation Americas, Cementation Africa, and TNT while preserving their distinct operations and reinforcing a shared commitment to safety, innovation, performance, and project execution. The group continues to value the support of its clients and people, especially during this transition, and remains well-placed to serve leading mining houses while being a leading employer of skilled talent in the mining industry.

“This conclusion of the transition marks an important step forward for Cementation,” said Japie du Plessis, Managing Director at Cementation Africa. “It sharpens our focus, reinforces our competitiveness, and enhances our capacity to grow with our clients by expanding both the depth of our expertise and our operational capabilities.”

The new structure drives a more focused approach to underground mining services while improving alignment across engineering, construction, and operations. Together, this enables consistent project outcomes and optimized production performance for clients. Operations will continue without disruption, with no changes to project teams, client relationships, or project commitments.

“This development advances how we operate across our regions while preserving the strengths of each business,” said Eric Smith, Managing Director at Cementation Americas. “With our people at the center of everything we do, it allows us to drive greater consistency in meeting client needs, while advancing collaboration and providing greater value to our partners through a more connected and consistently high-performing organization.”

The new ownership structure also supports the growth of Terra Nova Technologies in reliable and cost-effective material handling products and systems for mining projects.

“Being a key part of this redefined structure allows us to expand our innovative crushing, conveying and stacking products as well as our full EPC capabilities while working closely with our Cementation partners to create greater value for our clients,” said Steve Kou, Managing Director of Terra Nova Technologies. “There is a strong foundation to build on and a real sense of momentum in how we move forward together. We are well equipped to deliver smarter, more efficient and more sustainable solutions.”

Backed by long-term capital investments, Cementation and TNT are advancing technical capabilities and increasing capacity to meet growing demand driven by critical minerals and global infrastructure development.

The companies remain focused on providing value-added solutions across the full lifecycle of mining projects, with an emphasis on safety, operational excellence, and long-standing partnerships.

Cementation and TNT extend their appreciation to Differential Capital for its support throughout this transition. The companies also recognize Red Inc. for its contribution to this process.

Media Contacts

Cementation Africa



For corporate information:

www.cementationafrica.com

Facebook: CementationAfrica

LinkedIn: Cementation-Africa

X: Cementation_Afr

Instagram: Cementation_Africa

For media inquiries (on behalf of Cementation Africa):

Coralynne & Associates

Coral-Lynn Fraser-Campbell, Communications and Content Specialist

communicate@coralynne.co.za

X: Coralynne_Assoc

LinkedIn: Coral-Lynn Fraser-Campbell

Cementation Americas



For media inquiries:

Jessica Charette

Marketing and Communication Manager, Cementation Americas

jessica.charette@cementation.com

www.cementation.com

Facebook: Cementation

LinkedIn: CementationAmericas

Terra Nova Technologies

For media inquiries:

Jessica Charette

Marketing and Communication Manager, Cementation Americas

jessica.charette@cementation.com

www.tntinc.com

LinkedIn: Terra-Nova-Technologies

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



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