Phoenix Lighting Announces Completion of Acquisition of Rig-A-Lite

MILWAUKEE, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Lighting, a portfolio company of JMC Capital Partners, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Rig-A-Lite LLC, a Texas-based manufacturer of industrial and commercial lighting solutions. The transaction closed effective May 14, 2026.

Rig-A-Lite has built a reputation as a trusted supplier of specification-grade lighting products for industrial, hazardous location, and commercial applications, serving its customers through a nationwide network of electrical distributors and representative agencies.

“Bringing together two long-standing U.S. manufacturers of harsh and hazardous industrial lighting creates a stronger company with greater breadth, depth, and expertise to serve our customers and partners. Phoenix and Rig-A-Lite bring complementary strengths that enhance our combined capabilities and position us for long-term growth.” – Rick Rosser, CEO, Phoenix Lighting

Rig-A-Lite will continue to operate under its existing brand and from its facilities in Houston, Texas with its leadership team and employees remaining in their current roles.

About Phoenix Lighting

Founded in 1892 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Phoenix Lighting is a leading manufacturer of rugged industrial and commercial lighting products engineered for demanding environments. Phoenix serves ports and terminals, mining, marine, aviation, hazardous locations, and government markets. Phoenix is a portfolio company of JMC Capital Partners. Learn more at www.phoenixlighting.com.

About Rig-A-Lite

Rig-A-Lite LLC is a Houston, Texas-based manufacturer of industrial and commercial lighting solutions, specializing in specification-grade products for hazardous location, industrial, and commercial applications. Learn more at www.availinfra.com/general-purpose-lighting/.

Advisors

Buyer (Phoenix Lighting / JMC Capital Partners)

Legal Counsel: Goodwin Procter LLP

Transaction Advisor: CFGI

Seller (AIS Holding Company LLC)

Legal Counsel: Baker & Hostetler LLP