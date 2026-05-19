Citytv Orders Fourth Season of Hit Canadian Drama Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent and Announces Luke Kirby as New Detective

– Emmy® Award-winning actor Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Last Thing He Told Me, Étoile) joins television’s #1 Canadian drama* as Detective Sergeant John Darcy –

– Production for Season 4 of Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is underway in Toronto and is set to premiere on Citytv this fall –

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TORONTO, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emmy® Award-winning actor Luke Kirby joins the cast of Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent in Season 4, returning this fall on Citytv. The series is produced by Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc. in association with Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Citytv, a subsidiary of Rogers Sports & Media. The award-winning series will see Kirby play new character Detective Sergeant John Darcy, who is called up from Guns & Gangs to partner with Detective Sergeant Frankie Bateman (played by Kathleen Munroe) in Homicide.



Kirby joins the upcoming season alongside returning cast members Kathleen Munroe (Detective Sergeant Frankie Bateman), Karen Robinson (Inspector Vivienne Holness), K.C. Collins (Deputy Crown Attorney Theo Forrester), Nicola Correia-Damude (Pathologist Dr. Lucy Da Silva), and Araya Mengesha (Tech Expert Mark Yohannes).

“From the moment we began imagining this next chapter, Luke stood out as the ideal choice. He brings a sharp intelligence and emotional depth that perfectly aligns with the kind of storytelling Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is known for,” said Tassie Cameron, Executive Producer, Cameron Pictures. “His work is grounded, unpredictable, and deeply character-driven, which makes Detective Darcy an immediate and fascinating presence on our team. We’re incredibly excited to welcome him to the series.”

A renowned actor in film, television, and theatre, Kirby won a Primetime Emmy Award for ‘Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series’ for his portrayal of Lenny Bruce in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and most recently starred opposite Jennifer Garner in the television series The Last Thing He Told Me for Apple TV+. Prior to that, Kirby was featured as the lead in Étoile for Amazon, starred in Out of My Mind for Disney+ and in the HBO series The Deuce.

“The overwhelming viewer response to Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is a testament to the amazing work and vision of our creative partners and cast,” said Kale Stockwell, Head of Original Programming, Rogers Sports & Media. “We’re excited to bring a new season of gripping stories that authentically reflect Toronto’s people and neighborhoods, set within this iconic global franchise.”

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, based on the classic series format created by Dick Wolf and developed by Rene Balcer for Universal Television, follows the Criminal Intent format the international brand is known for, showcasing original Canadian stories written, produced by and starring Canadians.

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is produced by Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc. in association with Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Citytv, a subsidiary of Rogers Sports & Media. Format licensed by NBCUniversal and Wolf Entertainment. Tassie Cameron (Pretty Hard Cases, Mary Kills People, Rookie Blue) is the series showrunner and executive producer. Tassie Cameron, Erin Haskett, Amy Cameron, David Valleau, Alex Patrick, Wanda Chaffey, and Tex Antonucci serve as Executive Producers. NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution handles the distribution of Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent.

*Source: Numeris. Ind. 2+ AMA & Avg Weekly Reach, Citytv Total, Total Canada, Consolidated, ranking based on Nat. Conv. Eng. Networks

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About Lark Productions

Proudly named Playback's 2023 Production Company of the Year, Lark Productions is an award-winning Vancouver-based company with a proven track record of producing exceptional programming in Canada for the global marketplace. Lark develops both scripted and unscripted content, often in collaboration with Universal International Studios, a division of the Universal Studio Group, through a first-look distribution deal.

Established in 2010, Lark’s productions include the record-breaking smash hit and Citytv’s #1 prime time drama of the year, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, for Rogers and Universal Television, as well as the original police procedural Allegiance (CBC) in association with Universal International Studios. Lark’s other scripted series include legal drama Family Law (Global, The CW) for Corus and eOne, spy drama Fortunate Son (CBC) in association with NBCUniversal International Studios, and multiple seasons of Motive (CTV, ABC, USA Network). On Lark’s unscripted slate, the company has produced two seasons of Farming for Love (CTV) for Bell Media based on Fremantle’s international hit format The Farmer Wants a Wife. Past productions include the pop culture phenomenon The Real Housewives of Toronto and Vancouver (Slice), Paramedics: Life on the Line (Knowledge Network), and Emergency Room: Life + Death at VGH (Knowledge Network, Discovery Fit).

About Cameron Pictures

Cameron Pictures is an independent Canadian television production company with a focus on scripted content. Established in 2016 and based in Toronto, Cameron Pictures is helmed by sisters Amy Cameron, a television executive, writer, and producer, and Tassie Cameron, an award-winning showrunner and executive producer. The company is managed by the Camerons along with executive producer Alex Patrick, who provides expertise in strategy and business & legal affairs. Among Cameron Pictures’ acclaimed series is the hit show Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent for Rogers and in association with Universal International Studios. Season three premiered on Citytv in March 2026, drawing an impressive 20% increase in viewership from the previous season. The series airs on The CW in the US. Previous productions include the award-winning Mary Kills People (Global/Lifetime); Little Dog (CBC); and Pretty Hard Cases (CBC/NBCU). Their latest project is half-hour comedy Committed for CBC and BBC Northern Ireland.

About Citytv

A distinctive alternative to conventional programming, Citytv and Citytv streaming (Citytv+) is home to bold dramas, fan-favourite reality TV, Canadian originals, as well as local news and entertainment programs such as CityNews and Breakfast Television. Citytv is a part of Rogers Sports & Media, a division of Rogers Communications Inc., Canada’s leading communications and entertainment company (TSX, NYSE: RCI).