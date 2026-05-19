TRUE-See Reports New Peer-Reviewed Publication that Highlights the Critical Role of Accuracy and Quality Standards in Medical Photography

NEW ORLEANS, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRUE-See Systems, the global leader in calibrated photographic medical imaging and image authentication, today reported publication of a new peer-reviewed review that highlights the critical role of accuracy and color and quality standards in the medical photographs that are widely used for the assessment and treatment of wounds and other medical conditions. The article, “The importance of accurate color in wound photography and data,” was published in the April 2026 issue of the journal Wound.1

The authors note that wound photography is a widely used and critical tool for clinical assessment, documentation, telemedicine and emerging AI-powered analytic applications. Yet in recent years medical image capture has shifted to physician and patient-operated smartphones – up to 93% of all routine clinical photographs are now taken using smartphones, resulting in greatly increased variability in the technologies and techniques used for photo capture, documentation and interpretation. As a result, contemporary wound photography has developed largely outside the objective acquisition and accuracy standards applied to other medical imaging modalities and lacks objective, measurable assessments of image accuracy. In particular tissue and skin color, a primary determinant for the evaluation of wounds and more than 40 other medical conditions, is inconsistently represented in current routine clinical photographs.

For this publication, the Wound Care Collaborative Community (WCCC) Tools Work Group conducted a broad structured literature review that synthesized peer-reviewed studies, standards documents and large observational analyses addressing wound photography accuracy, color calibration, acquisition standardization, analytic performance, clinical interpretation variability and documentation use. WCCC is an FDA-approved and recognized independent collaborative body focused on solving common, complex problems in wound care by supporting evidence-based innovation. The review found that:

Uncalibrated wound photographs demonstrated substantial deviation from known color reference values, with wide dispersion of clinically relevant tissue colors.



Medical photographs obtained without the use of standardized methods resulted in variability in measurements and divergent clinical assessments.



Predictive performance for use in clinical decision making and the development of AI-powered analytic tools was substantially impacted by baseline image fidelity.



Multiple peer-reviewed datasets demonstrated that standardized image acquisition techniques combined with color calibration produced substantial and clinically meaningful improvements in color accuracy, as well as improved reproducibility and utility for developing new analytic and diagnostic tools using AI and machine learning models.

WCCC Vice President and publication author Alisha Orapallo MD, FACS, FSVS, FABWMS, is Professor of Surgery at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra University/Northwell and the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. She is the Director of the Comprehensive Wound Healing Center and Program Director of the Wound and Burn Fellowship program at Northwell Health. Dr. Orapallo notes, “This review demonstrates that inaccuracy in wound photography is prevalent, measurable and consequential. The good news is that standardized image acquisition technologies and color calibration using reference targets produce substantial, measurable and clinically meaningful reductions in errors. These result in improved photographic fidelity and support more reliable use in clinical settings and in the development of AI-powered analytic and diagnostic tools. The types of image-quality standards discussed in this review are common in other types of medical imaging and we believe their adoption would represent a practical pathway to improving reliability and utility in wound photography.”

Clinicians struggle with unreliable medical photos due to color errors, lack of standardization and varying quality, leading to diagnostic uncertainty and inconsistent treatment plans. Additionally, clinicians often waste significant time on fragmented, manual and cumbersome medical photo capture and documentation processes. TRUE-See delivers an integrated, efficient solution that provides medical photos that are verifiably accurate and color and quality-calibrated. This eliminates guesswork by providing a true representation of clinical conditions for more precise assessment, monitoring and treatment plan development. It also enables easy integration with electronic health records, accelerated AI tool development and improved patient and reimbursement outcomes.

“This review adds scientific rigor to a situation familiar to those working on the front lines of wound management, dermatology, vascular and reconstructive surgery and related fields,” said Ben Favret, Chief Executive Officer of TRUE-See Systems. “Medical photos are an essential tool in all of these applications, but without accuracy and consistency their value can be highly variable, undermining confidence in their use and potentially posing challenges for validation, patient outcomes and reimbursement. TRUE-See was developed to address this problem, ensuring that clinicians have easy and cost-effective access to accurate medical photos they can trust—color and quality-calibrated, captured simply and rapidly, stored securely, standardized across the enterprise and integrated into the medical systems already in use. Our strong relationships with the healthcare leaders developing the image quality standards that are transforming medical photography are enabling TRUE-See to remain at the forefront of this imaging revolution.”

1 - James FG, Oropallo A, Woodworth J, et al. The importance of accurate color in wound photography and data. Wounds. 2026;38(4):90-96. doi.10.25270/wnds/24145

About TRUE-See Systems

TRUE-See Systems is committed to improving clinical outcomes through standardized, color-accurate medical photography that increases the accuracy, utility and efficiency of clinical photography through its patented color calibration technology, secure workflows and AI-powered diagnostic tools. TRUE-See’s proprietary system delivers significant improvements in diagnostic accuracy and reimbursement rates, simplifies physician workflows, ensures HIPAA compliance, and establishes legal admissibility. With a growing library comprising more than 2 million calibrated medical photographs, TRUE-See empowers clinicians to make faster, more accurate medical decisions for patients while improving confidentiality, legal defensibility and reimbursement outcomes for providers. Learn more at TRUE-See.com.

About the Wound Care Collaborative Community

The Wound Care Collaborative Community (WCCC) is dedicated to advancing the development and adoption of safe, effective and high-quality innovative treatments and diagnostics for chronic wounds. Grounded in scientific rigor, WCCC is an FDA-approved and recognized independent collaborative body focused on solving common, complex problems in wound care by supporting evidence-based innovation to improve product safety and patient access to cutting-edge medical technology while reducing cost and time to market. It serves as a focal point for collaboration, working closely with the FDA, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and industry, academia and patient groups to address medical device, diagnostic, drug, and biologic challenges in treating chronic wounds.

Media Contact

For TRUE-See Systems

Barbara Lindheim

blindheim@bllbiopartners.com

917-355-9234