VisionWave Holdings to Stage Private Showcase of Varan Unmanned Ground Vehicle at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV), a global developer of autonomous unmanned systems and AI-powered perception software, today announced it will present the Varan Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) at an invitation-only private showcase in Paris coinciding with Eurosatory 2026.

The Varan preview will be held at a dedicated VisionWave facility near the exhibition venue across three days: Monday through Wednesday, June 15–17, 2026 exclusively for invited defense partners, government delegations, and institutional attendees. The company's Executive Chairman and CEO, Douglas Davis, will personally host each session alongside VisionWave's senior program team and Board members.

WORLD PREVIEW

The Varan UGV: A Ground Platform Built from Zero

Varan is VisionWave's modular autonomous ground vehicle, developed entirely in-house from the ground up and being unveiled publicly for the first time at these events. Engineered around the principle that the payload defines the mission and the platform is the carrier, Varan is designed to replace entire fleets of single-purpose systems with a single, field-configurable robotics platform.

The platforms open mechanical, electrical, and software architecture is designed to enable operators to swap interchangeable mission payloads ranging from reconnaissance and surveillance suites to manipulator arms, IED detection systems, and tactical kinetic modules directly in the field, without modification to the underlying vehicle.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS (SUBJECT TO ONGOING DEVELOPMENT AND TESTING)

Varan: Technical Overview

SMET-class modular ground platform at a target price point of $100,000

All-terrain mobility on airless tires with articulated independent suspension

Height-adjustable chassis; lightweight and compact for ruggedized transport case shipment

Fully autonomous operation including GNSS-denied environments

Built-in IED detection; Counter-UAS enabled; virgin-territory mapping

Open API; field-serviceable; interoperable with VisionWave's aerial and sensing systems

Multi-mission capable: reconnaissance, perimeter security, infrastructure inspection, logistics resupply, and CBRN-tolerant operations





For a visual overview of the platform, please see the Varan product rendering: Varan UGV — Product Rendering Video

CEO STATEMENT

Statement from Doug Davis, Executive Chairman and CEO

“Varan represents the culmination of everything VisionWave has built. We developed this platform from zero every mechanical system, every software layer, every design decision with one purpose: to give defense operators a single autonomous platform with the goal of adapting to any mission in the field. Eurosatory brings together the people who matter most to us the decision-makers, the operators, and the program managers who are shaping the future of autonomous ground systems. We wanted to put the actual platform in front of them, in person, and let it speak for itself.”

TACTICAL AERIAL SYSTEMS

Battle-Proven Drone Fleet: Deployed at the FIFA World Cup

The Paris showcase will also feature the VisionWave tactical aerial fleet. The fleet combines high-speed interceptor drones, extended-endurance ISR platforms, and loitering munitions, all operated under a single unified mission-command interface capable of managing up to 255 assets simultaneously.

HIGHLIGHTED PLATFORMS

MAD LB Standard: Multi-role heavy-lift ISR and transport; 3 kg payload; up to 78 minutes flight time; 10 m/s wind resistance

MAD MB: Compact canister-launched ISR; 1 kg payload; up to 80 minutes flight time; multiple launch modes including hand, tube, ground, and air-launch; 3,000 m service ceiling

MAD LB Heavy Lift: Extended-endurance configuration; 5 kg payload; up to 78 minutes flight time; designed for persistent ISR and austere-environment transport

Mission Command Software: Unified planning, swarm coordination, dock management, live simulation, and flight analytics across the full fleet





PERCEPTION LAYER

Foresight 3D Sensing: Stealth Autonomy for the Modern Battlefield

Completing VisionWave's integrated system stack is the Foresight 3D Sensing software: a passive, non-emitting stereo-vision perception layer that transforms standard visible-light and thermal-infrared cameras into a high-resolution dense 3D point cloud. Foresight seeks to enable autonomous navigation and all-object detection across zero-visibility environments — sandstorms, fog, degraded lighting without emitting any electromagnetic signature detectable by adversary systems.

Integrated with both the Varan UGV and the tactical drone fleet, Foresight closes the perception loop for fully autonomous mission execution across denied, degraded, and electronically contested environments.

EVENT DETAILS

Private Preview: By Invitation Only

Dates: Monday, June 15 through Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Location: Paris, France (precise venue shared upon RSVP confirmation)

Format: Closed-door partner sessions of 45–60 minutes; walkaround access, technical briefing, and direct Q&A with VisionWave's engineering team and management

Time slots: Pre-exhibition breakfast sessions (7:30–9:30 AM) and post-exhibition sessions (5:00–7:30 PM)

Transportation provided between the Eurosatory venue and the VisionWave facility

NDA required for technical deep-dive sessions

RSVP: varan@vwav.inc — please include names, titles, and two preferred time slots





IMPORTANT NOTICE

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the planned private showcase event at Eurosatory 2026, the Varan Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) and its intended capabilities and applications, the tactical drone fleet and its potential deployments, the Foresight 3D Sensing software, product development and integration activities, and other business and strategic initiatives.

These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” and similar expressions, or by statements that events, trends or results “may,” “will,” or “could” occur or be achieved.

Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing, location and format of the private preview event, the technical specifications and operational capabilities of the Varan UGV, the deployment or demonstration of tactical aerial systems, the performance characteristics of Foresight 3D Sensing software, and the Company’s ability to successfully develop, integrate, and commercialize its autonomous systems platforms.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to: development, integration, and testing risks inherent in advanced autonomous systems and AI-powered technologies; regulatory, export control, and national security approval requirements (including ITAR and related regimes); market acceptance and the competitive landscape for unmanned ground and aerial systems; the availability of financing and capital resources; macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions (including ongoing conflicts and regional instability); risks associated with government and defense contracting; intellectual property protection and enforcement; integration risks related to recently acquired technologies and subsidiaries (including Solar Drone and xCalibre™ assets); delays or failures in achieving development milestones; dependence on key personnel and strategic partners; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company’s SEC filings. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

ABOUT

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense and advanced sensing technology company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and fixed-site environments. The Company’s website is https://www.vwav.inc/.

Investor Contact: investors@vwav.inc • Website: www.vwav.inc