Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference

BEDMINSTER, N.J., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FRPT) today announced that members of the executive management team will participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference in Paris, France.

The presentation will be on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. CEST / 8:00 a.m. EDT. A live webcast and replay will be available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.freshpet.com.

About Freshpet

Freshpet's mission is to help dogs and cats live longer, happier, healthier lives with the people who love them. Developed by on-staff Veterinary Nutritionists, Veterinarians and Food Scientists, recipes are made from whole ingredients, like fresh meats, vegetables and fruits, and are cooked in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve their natural goodness and made at our Freshpet Kitchens. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in local markets or delivered directly to consumers.

Freshpet is available in select grocery, mass, digital, pet specialty, and club retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe, as well as online in the U.S. From the care they take to source their ingredients and make their food, to the moment it reaches your home, Freshpet's commitment to integrity, transparency and social responsibility is a point of pride. To learn more, visit www.freshpet.com .

Connect with Freshpet:

https://www.facebook.com/Freshpet

https://x.com/Freshpet

http://instagram.com/Freshpet

http://pinterest.com/Freshpet

https://www.tiktok.com/@Freshpet