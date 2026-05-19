OmenX Launches Mainnet as the First Live Leveraged Prediction Market Platform





Built natively on Base, OmenX introduces up to 5x leverage for prediction market trading and launches Hedge-to-Earn for users with existing Polymarket positions.

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OmenX today announced the official launch of its mainnet, introducing what it believes to be the first live leveraged prediction market platform in the industry.

Built natively on Base, OmenX allows users to trade prediction market assets with leverage, starting with up to 5x leverage at launch. The platform plans to gradually expand maximum leverage to 10x as market depth, risk controls, and liquidity conditions mature.

OmenX is designed for users who want prediction markets to feel more like a real trading venue. Instead of only buying fully collateralized YES/NO positions and waiting for settlement, users can trade event outcomes with better capital efficiency, manage exposure more actively, and enter or exit positions before an event resolves.

“Prediction markets are becoming a real asset class, but the trading experience is still very early,” said James, Founder and CEO of OmenX. “OmenX is built around the idea that users should be able to trade event outcomes with the same flexibility they expect from derivatives markets — leverage, risk management, liquidity, and the ability to act before settlement.”

A Base-Native Platform for Leveraged Prediction Markets

OmenX is deployed natively on Base, giving the platform access to a fast-growing on-chain ecosystem with active crypto users, low transaction costs, and expanding trading infrastructure.

The team chose Base as its launch network because OmenX is built for crypto-native traders from day one. The platform is designed to support event markets across crypto, macro, sports, politics, and other high-attention topics where users want to express views with more flexible trading tools.

At launch, OmenX supports up to 5x leverage. The company expects to raise leverage limits over time, with 10x leverage planned after the platform has further validated liquidity, market stability, and risk performance in live conditions.

Hedge-to-Earn: A New Growth Mechanism for Prediction Market Users

Alongside mainnet, OmenX is launching Hedge-to-Earn, an industry-first campaign designed for users who already hold positions on other prediction market platforms.

The first supported platform is Polymarket.

Through Hedge-to-Earn, users with qualifying Polymarket positions can claim hedging-related incentives or positions on OmenX. The goal is to help existing prediction market users manage their exposure while introducing them to leveraged event trading.

The mechanism is simple: users who already hold prediction market exposure have proven interest, capital, and conviction. OmenX gives them a new way to hedge, trade around, or extend that exposure with leverage.

By starting with Polymarket users, OmenX is not trying to educate random crypto users from zero. Instead, it is targeting users who already understand prediction markets and giving them a reason to try a more advanced trading layer.

From Prediction App to Event Derivatives Platform

OmenX positions itself as a derivatives platform focused on prediction market assets.

The team believes prediction markets will not remain limited to fully collateralized outcome shares. As the category grows, users will demand the same tools that made crypto derivatives large: leverage, better capital efficiency, deeper liquidity, risk management, and professional trading infrastructure.

OmenX starts with leveraged prediction markets, but its long-term vision is broader: to build the trading layer for event-based assets.

Following the mainnet launch, OmenX plans to expand supported markets, improve liquidity, release API access, and continue building its ecosystem around traders, communities, and capital partners.

To accelerate this next phase of growth, OmenX has closed a multi-million-dollar angel round from an elite syndicate of North American venture firms, exchange founders, and Web3 builders including Paramita Ventures, Penrose Ventures, and M77 Ventures. Now officially live on mainnet, the protocol is transitioning toward scaling real trading activity, expanding deep liquidity, and broadening market distribution, while concurrently advancing discussions with tier-one venture funds and strategic partners to back its next institutional growth phase.

About OmenX

OmenX is a Base-native leveraged prediction market platform. It allows users to trade event outcomes with leverage, manage risk, and buy or sell before settlement. OmenX is building a derivatives-style trading platform for prediction market assets, starting with high-attention events across crypto, macro, sports, politics, and other global topics.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Amanda

Press Representative on behalf of OmenX

EMERGE Group

amanda@emerge-group.co

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea97fc31-877a-4dc6-9f41-e0f1903e8ae6