Magna Awarded Driver and Occupant Monitoring System Program With European OEM

New program positions Magna’s DMS/OMS as a foundational, platform-level solution for OEM

Mirror-integrated hardware and software support scalable, software-defined vehicle architectures

Award reinforces Magna’s leadership in driver awareness and interior sensing integration

AURORA, Ontario, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna has been awarded a Driver and Occupant Monitoring System (DMS/OMS) program with a European OEM. The program marks a significant expansion of Magna’s DMS/OMS across global vehicle platforms and positions the company’s mirror-integrated system as a foundational element within next-generation vehicle architecture.

Magna’s mirror-integrated DMS/OMS is designed to add advanced driver and occupant awareness capability without increasing interior complexity or visible hardware. The system combines a behind-the-glass camera architecture with software-enabled functionality, with Magna providing the DMS software and system integration support aligned with centralized vehicle compute platforms.

“This award reflects a growing shift in how driver monitoring is being deployed at scale — not as a standalone feature, but as part of an integrated vehicle architecture,” said Matteo Del Sorbo, President Magna Mechatronics, Mirrors and Lighting. “Our mirror‑integrated approach allows automakers to add advanced safety capability while managing system complexity and preparing their platforms for future software‑defined functionality.”

As driver awareness, safety and regulatory requirements continue to expand globally, automakers face increasing pressure to integrate new functions without redesigning the cockpit or introducing additional hardware. Magna’s mirror‑integrated DMS/OMS addresses this challenge by consolidating sensing, illumination, electronics and software into a single embodiment.

Key system attributes include:

Mirror - integrated, behind - the - glass camera architecture that preserves interior design and styling freedom

that preserves interior design and styling freedom Natural driver line ‑ of ‑ sight positioning for robust and reliable monitoring performance

for robust and reliable monitoring performance Scalable hardware and software foundation adaptable across vehicle platforms and regions

adaptable across vehicle platforms and regions Software ‑ enabled functionality designed to support future feature expansion

designed to support future feature expansion System‑level integration support aligned with centralized and software‑defined vehicle architectures





To learn more about Magna’s mirror-integrated DMS, visit www.magna.com/products/exterior-interior/mirrors/driver-monitoring-system.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com │ 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT

Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR

tracy.fuerst@magna.com │ 248.761.7004

ABOUT MAGNA

Magna is one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers and a trusted partner to automakers in the industry’s most critical markets—North America, Europe, and China. With a global team and footprint spanning 28 countries, we bring unmatched scale, trusted reliability, and proven execution. Backed by nearly seven decades of experience, we combine deep manufacturing expertise with innovative vehicle systems to deliver performance, safety, and quality.​

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For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.

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