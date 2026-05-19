Large Energy Buyers Leverage Online Auctions to Secure Long-Term, Cost-Saving Contracts and Hedge Against Upside Risk

FAIRFIELD, N.J., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparent Energy, the national leader in auction-based energy procurement for electricity, natural gas, and renewables, today announced strong demand for its energy procurement and market intelligence services among the largest energy buyers in the U.S. In Q1 2026, the company saw sizable year over year increases in electricity and natural gas volumes transacted – 238% and 317%, respectively – while total contract value (TCV) and annual recurring revenue (ARR) for the quarter surged 200% and 190%, respectively.

Notably, large energy buyers responded to pockets of opportunity identified by Transparent Energy to lock in favorable pricing for increasingly long term lengths, with the average term length for the quarter increasing from 27 to 40 months, a nearly 50% jump compared to Q1 2025.

“The combination of geopolitical unrest and an increasingly turbulent domestic power market have put large commercial, industrial, and institutional energy buyers on high alert,” said Paul Shagawat, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Transparent Energy. “Amidst this turmoil, forward natural gas prices have remained relatively calm – and low – presenting an attractive long-term buying opportunity for those customers prepared to act.”

And act they did.

Transparent Energy’s unique ability to make a market – a vibrant, transparent, and truly competitive energy market – through its live reverse auctions, spurred exceptionally high transaction activity in the quarter, resulting in cost-saving energy deals at a time when Fortune 500 and other large energy buyers are facing unprecedented energy budget scrutiny and pressure.

Noteworthy auction activity from the quarter included:

An Industrial Manufacturer . The online auctions run by Transparent Energy attracted 10 suppliers, who bid 172 times over 24-minutes, resulting in a long-term electricity contract that delivered six-figure annual savings over the term.

. The online auctions run by Transparent Energy attracted 10 suppliers, who bid 172 times over 24-minutes, resulting in a long-term electricity contract that delivered six-figure annual savings over the term. A Midwest School District. Transparent Energy’s auctions for the schools drew 11 suppliers, who bid 307 times over 26 minutes, resulting in 48-month electricity contracts that provide the district valuable budget stability – attractively priced – into the next decade.

Transparent Energy’s auctions for the schools drew 11 suppliers, who bid 307 times over 26 minutes, resulting in 48-month electricity contracts that provide the district valuable budget stability – attractively priced – into the next decade. Data Centers, PE Firms, Cultivation Facilities and Other Large Portfolio Companies. Many of Transparent Energy’s largest data center, private equity, cultivation facility, and other large portfolio customers continued to bring new holdings into the online auction mix, successfully hedging against long-term upward price pressure.





In Transparent Energy's online reverse auctions, suppliers bid down their price to win the customer's business.

“Throughout the first quarter of 2026, we helped large energy buyers in both the private and public sectors act more nimbly to capitalize on buying opportunities and protect operating margins,” said Dustin Scarpa, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Transparent Energy. “In an energy era dominated by AI and other technology-driven demand growth, as well as by geopolitical pressures, large energy buyers need to adopt a more strategic approach to energy procurement, one leveraging process and technology to create more transparent and competitive markets.

“Our unique ability to provide expert energy market intelligence and planning along with a proven technology platform to execute those plans was on full display this past quarter and is already making a huge impact in Q2.”

In Q1 2026, Transparent Energy helped customers in the Cultivation, Data Center, Education, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Municipal, Private Equity, Real Estate/Property Management, and other industries increase competition for their energy contracts across thousands of facilities, extracting the best price pricing and value from the market.

To learn how your company can be next, contact Transparent Energy at LetsTalk@transparentedge.com.

About Transparent Energy

Transparent Energy is the go-to resource for C&I companies and institutions for renewable and traditional energy procurement and advisory services. The company’s clients include large associations and automotive, cultivation, data center, education, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, private equity, real estate (REITS and property management), retail, and technology firms. With a proven process delivered by retail energy’s most experienced professionals and state-of-the-art online auction technology, Transparent Energy has driven hundreds of millions of dollars in operational savings for clients across North America. For more information, see www.transparentedge.com.

Contacts:

Business inquiries:

Jamil Ahmed

EVP, Operations, Transparent Energy

jahmed@transparentedge.com

Media inquiries:

Dan Mees for Transparent Energy

dbmees50@gmail.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f0b22c7-e466-4591-b7cb-6b2f38fd8a0f



