Hudson Talent Solutions Publishes May 2026 Pharma Wrap: Industry Trends, Data, and Insights at a Glance

TAMPA, Fla., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Talent Solutions today announced the release of the May 2026 edition of Pharma Wrap, its monthly analysis of key trends, data, and developments across the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

This issue of Pharma Wrap features:

A detailed examination of the nationwide shift toward a “Standard of Care” model in pharmacy, granting pharmacists increased autonomy to apply professional judgment in patient care.

Data indicating that nearly 90% of Americans live within five miles of a pharmacy, underscoring the profession’s critical role in improving healthcare access.

Clinical evidence that pharmacist-led diabetes management programs can lower HbA1c by up to 1.8 percentage points, and hypertension management can reduce systolic blood pressure by 7–9 mmHg.

Coverage of regulatory innovation in states such as Idaho and California, where expanded pharmacist authority is increasing access to care without compromising patient safety.

National projections of a U.S. physician shortage of up to 124,000 by 2034, and analysis of the role pharmacists can play in addressing these workforce gaps.





John Muchka, PharmD, BCPS, Executive Search Healthcare Managing Partner at Hudson Talent Solutions, observed, “The innovation and adaptability seen in pharmacy today are reshaping how care is delivered nationwide. This edition highlights pharmacists’ expanding clinical responsibilities and their growing impact on patient outcomes as regulatory frameworks evolve.”

Jake Zabkowicz, Global CEO at Hudson Talent Solutions, added, “Clients and partners rely on timely, actionable knowledge to inform their decisions. Pharma Wrap is part of Hudson’s commitment to providing data-driven analysis and practical insights to the industry.”

Hudson Talent Solutions’ Healthcare Executive Search practice is experiencing significant growth as the firm partners with organizations seeking leaders to drive transformation in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

Read the full May 2026 Pharma Wrap here.

Learn more about Hudson Talent Solutions’ Healthcare Search team, or connect with us to discuss how we can support your next hire at www.HudsonTalent.com

Media Contact:

Crystal McKinsey Global Head of Marketing: crystal.mckinsey@hudsontalent.com