Worthington Enterprises Earns National Recognition for Patriotism and Community Impact

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Enterprises (NYSE: WOR), a designer and manufacturer of market-leading brands that improve everyday life by elevating spaces and experiences, has earned recognition from Newsweek as one of America’s Most Patriotic Companies. The honor is based on research conducted by Plant-A Insights Group. Worthington Enterprises is one of 20 companies headquartered in Ohio and 450 nationwide to earn this distinction, which recognizes organizations that embody American values and contribute meaningfully to their communities and country.

“During a year when we are celebrating America’s 250th birthday, this recognition is especially meaningful for a business founded more than 70 years ago by World War II veteran John H. McConnell,” said Joe Hayek, president and CEO, Worthington Enterprises. “This company was built on a Golden Rule-based Philosophy that continues to guide how we treat one another and serve our customers. We’re a proud example of the opportunities this country provides—the ability to, over more than 70 years, build, grow and create through a free enterprise system. Today, our teams carry that legacy forward, creating opportunities for thousands of people and delivering products that improve everyday life in the United States and around the world.”

Worthington Enterprises manufactures most of the products in its portfolio in the United States, supporting essential everyday applications from cooking, heating and cooling to water, foam insulation, sealants and adhesives, as well as construction, framing and roofing. The company’s suite of market-leading brands serves a wide range of users — from campers and contractors to DIYers and gardeners — all working to make the ordinary extraordinary.

As an employer of nearly 3,000 people across 14 U.S. locations, Worthington Enterprises invests in development programs for its employees and the future workforce, including military veterans. The company participates in the U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) program and the U.S. Department of Defense SkillBridge program. Worthington Enterprises is an 11-time recipient of the Military-Friendly Employer designation, reflecting its commitment to recruiting, developing and supporting veteran talent during the transition to civilian careers.

Jennifer H. Cunningham, editor-in-chief, Newsweek, said, “For many consumers, what matters most aren’t just the products or services a company provides—but the principles it stands for. Whether it’s supporting veterans, funding education or championing “Made in the USA,” a company that embodies patriotism taps into a shared sense of identity that can deeply influence how it’s perceived. Newsweek is proud to partner with Plant-A Insights Group to recognize organizations that wear their American values proudly and contribute meaningfully to their communities and country.”

About the Report

America’s Most Patriotic Companies 2026 recognizes the nation’s most patriotic companies based on a comprehensive research study that includes a large-scale national survey, in-depth desk research and media monitoring. An initial review of more than 10,000 U.S.-based firms was conducted to identify companies that support military personnel and veterans through formal employer programs, discounts, and other tangible benefits. Of these, an estimated 2,500 companies were selected for an evaluation in a nationwide survey. More than 22,000 Americans participated in a large-scale national survey through multiple online access panels between September 2025 – October 2025. Participants were asked to indicate their own level of patriotism based on a non-partisan definition centered on their love, support of, and commitment to the core ideals and values of the United States. They then rated companies based on their commitment to acting ethically and the degree to which the companies represented the values of the United States of America. Finally, respondents evaluated the companies on how patriotic they perceived them to be. Survey participants who identified themselves as active or former members of the military, police, or fire department was given additional consideration, with their responses weighted more heavily in the final scoring model. In addition, in-depth desk research measured company support for U.S. communities affected by seven recent natural disasters, using data from the US Chamber of Commerce Corporate Aid Tracker and company press announcements. An overall score was calculated for each company based on the scoring model and the 450 highest-scoring companies are recognized by Newsweek and Plant-A as America’s Most Patriotic Companies 2026.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: WOR) is a designer and manufacturer of market-leading brands that improve everyday life by elevating spaces and experiences. The company operates with two primary business segments: Building Products and Consumer Products. The Building Products segment includes heating and cooling, cooking, construction and water solutions, and building systems including HVAC and metal roofing components, architectural and acoustical grid ceilings, and metal framing and accessories. The Consumer Products segment provides solutions for the tools, outdoor living and celebrations categories. Product brands within the Worthington Enterprises portfolio include Balloon Time®, Bernzomatic®, BPD, Coleman® (propane cylinders), CoMet®, Elgen, Garden Weasel®, General®, HALO™, Hawkeye™, LEVEL5 Tools®, Logan Stampings, Mag Torch®, NEXI™, Pactool International®, PowerCore™, Ragasco®, Roof Hugger®, Well-X-Trol® and XLite™, among others.



Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington Enterprises employs approximately 4,000 people throughout North America and Europe.

Founded in 1955 as Worthington Industries, Worthington Enterprises follows a people-first Philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal. Worthington Enterprises achieves this outcome by empowering its employees to innovate, thrive and grow with leading brands in attractive markets that improve everyday life. The company engages deeply with local communities where it has operations through volunteer efforts and The Worthington Companies Foundation , participates actively in workforce development programs and reports annually on its corporate citizenship and sustainability efforts . For more information, visit worthingtonenterprises.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements by Worthington Enterprises that are not limited to historical information constitute “forward-looking statements” under federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expected by Worthington Enterprises. Readers should evaluate forward-looking statements in the context of such risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are described in Worthington Enterprises’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements included in Worthington Enterprises’ SEC filings and other public communications. This press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Worthington Enterprises does not undertake any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Sonya L. Higginbotham

Senior Vice President

Chief of Corporate Affairs, Communications and Sustainability

614.438.7391

sonya.higginbotham@wthg.com

Marcus A. Rogier

Treasurer and Investor Relations Officer

614.840.4663

marcus.rogier@wthg.com

200 Old Wilson Bridge Rd.

Columbus, Ohio 43085

WorthingtonEnterprises.com