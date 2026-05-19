Xunlei Limited Schedules 2026 Unaudited First Quarter Earnings Release on May 28, 2026

SHENZHEN, China, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xunlei Limited (“Xunlei” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XNET), a leading technology company providing distributed cloud services in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 on May 28, 2026 before market open.

The earnings press release will be available on the Company's investor relations page at http://ir.xunlei.com.

Conference Call

Xunlei's management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on May 28, 2026 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time), to discuss the Company's quarterly results and recent business developments.

Conference Call Preregistration

Participant Online Registration:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIe6e4f25f2a6e46a89978bb034282601f

Please register to join the conference using the link provided above and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Once registered, the participants will receive an email with personal PIN and dial-in information, and participants can choose to access either via Dial-In or Call Me. A kindly reminder that "Call Me" does not work for China number.

The Company will also broadcast a live audio webcast of the conference call. The webcast will be available at http://ir.xunlei.com. Following the earnings conference call, an archive of the call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g2ngg7tn

About Xunlei

Founded in 2003, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) is a leading technology company providing distributed cloud services in China. Xunlei provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient, smart and safe internet experience.

Contact:

Xunlei Limited Investor Relations

Email: ir@xunlei.com

Tel: +86 755 6111 1571

Website: http://ir.xunlei.com