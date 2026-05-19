Science 37 and Tufts CSDD Publish Landmark Study on Direct-to-Patient Clinical Trial Site Performance, Outperforming Industry Benchmarks

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 today announced the publication of a new analysis in Applied Clinical Trials in collaboration with the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development (Tufts CSDD). The study evaluates the performance of Science 37’s Direct-to-Patient (DTP) Site against established industry benchmarks, providing an empirical assessment of how the DTP site model, when added along with traditional sites, can improve study performance.

The Science 37 DTP model operates under centralized medical oversight, characterized by multi-state-licensed physicians, research-grade nurses conducting in-home visits, and specialized DTP clinical supply chains. The model has successfully undergone multiple FDA inspections, resulting in a repeated No Action Indicated (NAI) classification with no Form 483 observations or significant findings, and data generated through this approach has supported various regulatory submissions and approvals.

Quantifying the DTP Impact: Core Performance Metrics

The study analyzed 28 trials conducted via Science 37’s DTP Site against traditional Phase II and Phase III benchmarks. While the full publication details a comprehensive suite of efficiency and quality metrics, the following high-level outcomes demonstrate several operational and representational advantages of the DTP model:



Meaningful enrollment contribution : Science 37’s DTP Site enrolled ~20–30% of total study participants, with a mean of ~150 patients per trial, compared to 26 patients per site in the remaining sites.

: Science 37’s DTP Site enrolled ~20–30% of total study participants, with a mean of ~150 patients per trial, compared to 26 patients per site in the remaining sites. Higher completion rates : ~86% of participants enrolled at Science 37 completed their trials compared to ~36% in a benchmark sample of site-level data.

: ~86% of participants enrolled at Science 37 completed their trials compared to ~36% in a benchmark sample of site-level data. Improved performance on key timelines , including shorter durations from first patient first visit to last patient first visit and first patient first visit to database lock.

, including shorter durations from first patient first visit to last patient first visit and first patient first visit to database lock. More representative patient populations: Science 37’s DTP Site enrolled 62.4% women vs 49% in benchmarked studies, including a lower proportion of white participants (59.3% vs 81.3%) and a higher proportion of Black participants (19.9% vs 7%), indicating improved representation of historically underrepresented populations.

"The data confirms that the DTP site model has the ability to change the paradigm for study performance in clinical research," said Tyler Van Horn, CEO of Science 37. "By reaching participants an average of nearly 60 miles from major airports, we are eliminating participation barriers and allowing sponsors to enroll diverse populations faster and more reliably when combined with traditional infrastructure."

The analysis includes studies in which Science’s 37’s DTP Site operated alongside traditional sites, demonstrating how hybrid approaches can enhance overall study performance while maintaining rigorous physician oversight and research-grade execution.

“The results of this important study add to our growing knowledge of virtual and remote solutions and their impact on study timelines and enrollment performance,” said Kenneth Getz, Executive Director and Professor, Tufts CSDD. “Empirical evidence consistently shows that a wide variety of DCT solutions, customized to the target patient population, improve speed and efficiency while offering higher levels of convenience and access to study participants.”

Access the Full Study

The data highlighted above represents only a portion of the comprehensive analysis conducted by Science 37 and Tufts CSDD. To review the complete methodology, expanded datasets, and in-depth conclusions, View the Full Study Results Here .

About Tufts CSDD

The Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development (Tufts CSDD) is an internationally recognized nonprofit academic research center within the Tufts University School of Medicine focused on improving drug and biologics development. For over 50 years, Tufts CSDD has provided evidence-based research and analysis on the time, cost, risk, efficiency, and regulation of drug development.

As the only multidisciplinary academic center dedicated exclusively to optimizing drug development performance and economics, Tufts CSDD brings together expertise across medicine, public health, economics, business, law, pharmacology, and data science. Our mission is to deliver strategic, data-driven insights that help industry leaders, regulators, and policymakers make informed decisions across the global healthcare ecosystem.

In addition to publishing widely cited research, Tufts CSDD produces executive-level reports and newsletters, convenes industry stakeholders through forums and workshops, and offers professional development programs, including its longstanding Postgraduate Course in Clinical Pharmacology, Drug Development, and Regulation. Through research, collaboration, and education, Tufts CSDD remains committed to advancing a more efficient and evidence-driven future for drug development.

About Science 37

Science 37 is a modern clinical research site that delivers trials directly to patients’ homes. With nationwide reach and medical licensure across all 50 states, its Direct-to-Patient Site enables sponsors to expand access, improve retention, and enroll more representative patient populations compared to relying solely on a traditional site-based approach.

Science 37 operates under a single Form FDA 1572 and a central IRB, supported by centralized medical oversight, research-grade nursing, and specialized direct-to-patient clinical operations. The company has successfully completed multiple FDA inspections resulting in FDA approvals, achieving No Action Indicated (NAI) classifications with zero Form 483 observations.

With more than a decade of experience, Science 37 has supported over 200 clinical trials across Phases I–IV and observational studies. Its model consistently delivers strong performance, including approximately 86% completion rates and contributing an average of 20–30% of total study enrollment as a single site. These outcomes have been validated by the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development (Tufts CSDD).

To learn more, visit www.science37.com or email science37@science37.com.

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