WeShop Founder John Garner to Present at TD Cowen Future of the Consumer Conference

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: WSHP), (“WeShop” or the “Company”), the first community-owned social commerce platform, today announced that founder John Garner will present at the upcoming TD Cowen Future of the Consumer Conference in New York at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in Midtown this June.

Presentation Details

Date: Tuesday, June 2

Time: 2 - 2:35 p.m. ET

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel

A live webcast of the event will be available on WeShop’s investor relations website and available for replay at least 90 days following the presentation.

John Garner will provide an overview of WeShop’s business model and strategic vision, including how the company leverages cross-category behavioral insights to create value for both consumers and retailers while redefining the commerce experience. The presentation will also highlight WeShop’s expansion strategy across the UK and U.S., as well as the company’s long-term growth and shareholder value objectives.

In addition to the presentation, WeShop management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your TD Cowen representative.

TD Cowen's 10th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference is taking place on June 1 - 3, 2026, at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY. The conference incorporates fireside chats, presentations and innovative panel discussions, moderated by members of the TD Cowen research team, that focus on various aspects of the Consumer industry.

About WeShop

WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: WSHP) is a pioneering social-commerce platform transforming retail through community ownership. Designed to merge shopping, sharing, and investing, WeShop rewards users with equity for their engagement through its proprietary ShareBack™ program, turning everyday purchases and referring friends who shop through the platform into real ownership. With partnerships spanning hundreds of top retailers and over a billion products, WeShop empowers users to build long-term wealth while discovering and sharing what they love. By combining e-commerce, social interaction, and user ownership, WeShop is leading a global retail revolution—where everyone can earn ownership in the company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the ability for the WeShop community to earn ownership in WeShop. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and WeShop assumes no obligation to update this information. In addition, the events described in these forward-looking statements may not actually arise or may occur in a different manner than anticipated as a result of various factors, including market conditions, as well as other factors described from time to time in WeShop's filings with SEC, including its Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed October 17, 2025 and any amendments thereto available at www.sec.gov .