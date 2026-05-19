INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (“Prestige Consumer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PBH) complied with federal securities laws. On May 13, 2026, Prestige Consumer reported fourth quarter and full year 2026 financial results revealing that revenues decreased by 5% compared to the fourth fiscal quarter 2025 and by 4.5% versus the prior fiscal year excluding the impact of foreign currency. During the Company’s earnings call the CEO stated “In Q4, Clear Eyes sales were below expectations due to delayed shipments and production shutdowns ahead of line updates.” The price of the Company’s stock dropped following this news.

If you purchased Prestige Consumer stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/prestige-consumer/ to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com