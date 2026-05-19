Leo International Precision Health AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Leo International Precision Health AG: Total Voting Rights Announcement

Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

19. May 2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer

Name Leo International Precision Health AG Street address Am Klopferspitz 19 Postal code 82152 City Planegg / Martinsried Country Germany

2. Type of capital measure

Sonstige (Kapital-)Maßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG)

Date of status / date of effect

11.05.2026

3. New total number of voting rights

576,000

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at www.globenewswire.com