Quantum Cyber Files Non-Provisional Patent Application With the USPTO for EMP-Shielding 3D-Printable Composite Filament for Drone and Defense Electronics

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling an AI-powered System-of-Systems platform for drone warfare, counter-UAS, and border security applications, today announced it has filed a non-provisional utility patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for an Electromagnetic Pulse Shielding Composite Filament for Fused Deposition Modeling and Method of Manufacture Thereof.

EMP Hardening as a Structural Capability

The patent application describes a multi-component composite thermoplastic filament formulated for use in standard fused deposition modeling (FDM) three-dimensional printers. The filament, composed of a PETG polymer matrix combined with aluminum flake, carbonyl iron powder, carbon black, and milled carbon fiber, produces 3D-printed drone enclosures that achieve broadband shielding effectiveness of 35 to 55 dB across the full frequency range of 10 kHz to 10 GHz, as measured per ASTM D4935.

Unlike metallic Faraday enclosures or conductive gaskets that impose weight and manufacturing complexity penalties incompatible with modern UAV size, weight, and power constraints, the Company's filament is designed for use with commercially available desktop FDM printers, enabling on-demand production of EMP-hardened drone enclosures and electronics housings at the unit level.

Strategic Significance: A Documented Gap in the Drone Defense Ecosystem

Electromagnetic pulse attacks represent one of the most consequential unsolved problems in autonomous drone warfare. A single EMP event -- whether generated by a high-altitude nuclear detonation, a non-nuclear electromagnetic device, or a high-power microwave weapon -- can simultaneously destroy the semiconductor components and flight control systems of an entire drone swarm. No publicly listed drone defense company, including platforms the Company monitors as market comparables, currently offers a fielded EMP-hardening solution at the drone enclosure level.

Quantum Cyber believes this patent application establishes its first-mover position in EMP hardening for autonomous systems, a capability layer that management views as essential infrastructure for any serious drone defense platform. The Company intends to integrate this technology across its developing System-of-Systems portfolio.

"EMP hardening has been a known gap in drone defense for years, and every military deploying drone swarms is exposed to it," said David Lazar, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Cyber. "We have developed a real, manufacturable solution using standard 3D printing equipment and commercially available materials. The assignment is written into the specification, the claims are tightly drawn, and this goes directly onto our patent portfolio. We intend to move quickly to integrate this capability across our platform."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The filing of a non-provisional patent application does not guarantee issuance of a patent. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to receive patent approval from the USPTO; (ii) challenges to the validity or enforceability of the patent application; (iii) the failure to successfully commercialize or integrate the described technology; (iv) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (v) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops combat-proven autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea. For more information, visit www.quantum-cyber.ai.

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

qucy@arxhq.com