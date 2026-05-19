Ozak AI Announces Entry Into Final Presale Stage Following More Than $7 Million Raised





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozak AI announced that its token presale has entered its final stage after the project reported raising more than $7 million ahead of anticipated exchange listings.

According to the company, the final presale phase represents the closing stage before the token is expected to become available on additional trading platforms. The project stated that investor participation has continued during the later stages of the presale as broader market exposure approaches.

Ozak AI said the funding milestone will support continued ecosystem development, platform expansion, and preparations related to upcoming exchange accessibility.

The company stated that its native token, OZ, is currently listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, allowing users to monitor project-related information and market updates ahead of launch. Ozak AI also noted that smart contract audits have been completed by CertiK and Sherlock.

Ozak AI is focused on developing blockchain-based infrastructure designed to provide predictive AI tools and analytics for financial market participants. The platform integrates machine learning models with decentralized technologies to deliver market data insights and analytical tools.

The company added that exchange listing plans are part of its next development phase as it continues expanding visibility and accessibility within the digital asset sector.





About Ozak AI

Ozak AI is a blockchain-based technology project focused on predictive artificial intelligence and data analytics for financial markets. The platform combines machine learning technologies with decentralized infrastructure to provide analytical tools and market insight solutions for users operating within digital asset ecosystems.

For more, visit:

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Twitter: https://x.com/ozakagi

Media Contact:

Andres Brinc

media@ozak.ai

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